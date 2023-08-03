Destiny Will Finally Let Me Favorite Shaders So I Never Have to Look at Butterbark Again

Destiny 2 drip fiends everywhere are applauding Bungie’s announcement that it will allow players to favorite up to a hundred of their go-to shaders, meaning the game’s fashionistas will never again have to face page after page of shader hell to find the perfect one to suit their aesthetic palette.

Bungie’s Joe Blackburn, the game director for Destiny 2, announced the quality-of-life enhancement as part of a State of the Game post on the official Bungie blog, which also detailed many other changes and features coming with Season 22 and beyond.

The new feature is coming to the game next season and will allow players to pin shaders, emotes, and ornaments.

Favoriting Shaders in Destiny 2

While Bungie didn’t say much more about this simple-but-amazing shader management feature, the post includes a screenshot of the interface with pinned shaders. Pinning shaders appears to move them directly to the top of your first shader page and presumably then to the second, third, and fourth as you pin up to 100 shaders. The interface makes them easily accessible and simple to assign to a piece of gear. And, with all your favorite shaders pinned to the first four pages of your shader inventory, you will never have to experience the eye-burning torture of seeing Butterbark ever again.

While Destiny 2 has always had its share of fashion-focused Guardians, players’ obsession with personal style came to the forefront when the game introduced Commendations with its Lightfall DLC but failed to immediately offer a “Best Dressed” commendation. In response to player feedback, Bungie expedited its plan to introduce such a commendation, implementing it as part of an update later in the season. Upon seeing how seriously some Guardians take their fashion game, it’s no wonder Bungie wants to make equipping favorite shaders as seamless as possible.

The post also includes information regarding a number of other quality-of-life improvements coming to the game, including removing the game’s Stasis grind, unlockable transmats, and a resource tab in Collections to show all of your currencies and upgrade materials.

It also details many more exciting things coming to the game, such as a swath of PVP updates, game stability changes, and new features coming to Vanguard activities. But, if all these updates aren’t enough to excite you, you will definitely want to see the absolutely bonkers Trials of Osiris bear armor coming next season.