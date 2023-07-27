Destiny 2's Newest Reprised Raid Launches on September 1

In the This Week in Destiny post, Bungie announced the release date for the new reprised raid arriving in Destiny 2. The raid will go live on September 1, and like recent Root of Nightmares, it will have Contest Mode enabled for 48 hours. However, since this is a returning raid — like King’s Fall and Vault of Glass from Destiny — players may still need to clear the raid on Contest Mode to unlock Challenge Mode in the Director and a secret Triumph.

“Completing the secret Triumph, which consists of a curated list of challenges that must be completed in Challenge Mode will be how a fireteam can snag that World First title and get that sweet, sweet belt”, Bungie said in the post. Also, in an effort to enforce Triumph requirements in Challenge mode, failing any of the success conditions of the challenge in Challenge Mode will cause the fireteam to wipe.

Bungie has not revealed the name of the raid just yet, but they have announced that it would be a reprised raid, meaning it could be any raid from Destiny’s past. Players have been speculating that the reprised raid in Season 22 could be Scourge of the Past from Destiny 2. Wrath of the Machine or Crota’s End from Destiny are possible options too.

Bungie may reveal the name in a later TWID or during its upcoming showcase for The Final Shape on August 22, so be sure to check out Fanbyte for information on the reprised raid and more!