Destiny 2’s Latest Content Vault List Still Hurts to Read

All 75+ items, quests, activities, zones, and NPCs being removed from Destiny in two weeks.

Dillon Skiffington, FEBRUARY 9, 2023

As excited as we all are for the release of Destiny 2: Lightfall later this month, it also means saying goodbye to a whole lot of content currently in the game. While we’ve been tracking it by hand for some time now, Bungie has released the official list of everything going away on February 28. Though this has been happening for years at this point, it still really hurts to read. There’s just so much content that disappears.

What is The Destiny Content Vault?

Destiny 2 wasn’t built to be an endlessly expanding game like a true MMO. As a result, Bungie had to start retiring old content because build times for new versions of the game got to be too long. The official blog says this “makes room for new experiences for players.” Which is true! But it also means if you don’t play this stuff by the time it gets vaulted, you may never see it again. It’s a huge source of FOMO.

Destiny 2 Content Being Vaulted When Lightfall Launches

Here’s the complete list which includes the Eliksni Quarter, Derelict Leviathan, and more. It also means the end of Nightmare Containment, Expeditions, and Ketchcrash.

Destinations

  • H.E.L.M. Wing for the Crown of Sorrow
  • H.E.L.M. Wing for the Rasputin Exo Frame
  • Psisorium
  • Warmind Launch Facility
  • Derelict Leviathan
  • Last City: Eliksni Quarter

Seasonal Narratives

  • Season of the Risen
  • Season of the Haunted
  • Season of Plunder
  • Season of the Seraph

Activities

  • Nightmare Containment
  • Ketchcrash
  • Expeditions
  • Hideouts
    • The Brute
    • The Sharpshooter
    • The Blademasters
    • The Beast Tamer
    • The Bully
    • The Coward
    • The Scrapworker
    • The Lucent Brood
  • Sever Missions
    • Shame
    • Reconciliation
    • Grief
    • Forgiveness
    • Rage
    • Resolve
  • Vox Obscura
  • Operation: Seraph’s Shield
  • Operation Missions
    • Operation: Diocles
    • Operation: Archimedes
    • Operation: Son of Saturn
    • Operation: Sancus

Exotic Quests

The following exotic quests will no longer be available to complete, and all quests still in progress will be removed from player inventories. Weapons earned from these quests may continue to be earnable in-game by different means:

Quest Rewards

Quest Name Exotic Reward
High Alert: Anomaly Detected Trauermarsch Sparrow
Kill The Messenger Dead Messenger
The Hidden Shape Revision Zero

Activity Reward

Activity Name Exotic Reward
Vox Obscura Ivory Empress Sparrow

Completion Drop

Prerequisite Exotic Reward
Reach Rank 16 Star Chart & Complete all Cryptic Quatrains Quests Charge of Light Sparrow
A Rising Tide Swashbuckler Shell

Triumph Reward

Triumph Exotic Reward
Applied Psychotronics  Sovereign Order Ship
Code Breaker Coalition Shell
#1 Fan Eidolon Shell
With Full Sails Generation’s Shadow Ship
Severance Tymbal Lucidae Ship
Rebuilding Rasputin Warsat Shell

Vendors

Vendor Location
Spider Eliksni Quarter
Crown of Sorrow H.E.L.M.
Star Chart H.E.L.M.
Exo Frame H.E.L.M.

Items

You can also say goodbye to the following items, quests, and currencies.

  • All Bounties, Missions, and Quests from the Season of the Risen, Season of the Haunted, Season of Plunder, and Season of the Seraph
  • All Ritual and Pinnacle Weapon Quests and Ornaments (the gear will become available in the Monument to Lost Lights Exotic Archive)
  • Psychogenic Intel
  • Risen Umbral Energy
  • Insight
  • Synaptic Spear
  • Nightmare Harvester
  • Vestiges of Dread
  • Figments of Darkness
  • Opulent Umbral Energy
  • Opulent Keys
  • Captain’s Atlas
  • Small, Medium, and Large Treasure Beacons
  • Treasure Maps
  • Crude Cipher
  • Crude Cipher Fragment
  • Map Fragments
  • Repute
  • Plundered Umbral Energy
  • Treasure Coordinates
  • Seraph Cipher
  • Exo Frame Module
  • Seraph Key Codes
  • Resonance Amp
  • Resonate Stems
  • Seraphic Umbral Energy
  • Destination Materials
    • These will be deprecated and must be manually discarded from player’s inventories

Destiny 2

