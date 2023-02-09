Destiny 2’s Latest Content Vault List Still Hurts to Read

As excited as we all are for the release of Destiny 2: Lightfall later this month, it also means saying goodbye to a whole lot of content currently in the game. While we’ve been tracking it by hand for some time now, Bungie has released the official list of everything going away on February 28. Though this has been happening for years at this point, it still really hurts to read. There’s just so much content that disappears.

What is The Destiny Content Vault?

Destiny 2 wasn’t built to be an endlessly expanding game like a true MMO. As a result, Bungie had to start retiring old content because build times for new versions of the game got to be too long. The official blog says this “makes room for new experiences for players.” Which is true! But it also means if you don’t play this stuff by the time it gets vaulted, you may never see it again. It’s a huge source of FOMO.

Destiny 2 Content Being Vaulted When Lightfall Launches

Here’s the complete list which includes the Eliksni Quarter, Derelict Leviathan, and more. It also means the end of Nightmare Containment, Expeditions, and Ketchcrash.

Destinations

H.E.L.M. Wing for the Crown of Sorrow

H.E.L.M. Wing for the Rasputin Exo Frame

Psisorium

Warmind Launch Facility

Derelict Leviathan

Last City: Eliksni Quarter

Seasonal Narratives

Season of the Risen

Season of the Haunted

Season of Plunder

Season of the Seraph

Activities

Nightmare Containment

Ketchcrash

Expeditions

Hideouts The Brute The Sharpshooter The Blademasters The Beast Tamer The Bully The Coward The Scrapworker The Lucent Brood

Sever Missions Shame Reconciliation Grief Forgiveness Rage Resolve

Vox Obscura

Operation: Seraph’s Shield

Operation Missions Operation: Diocles Operation: Archimedes Operation: Son of Saturn Operation: Sancus



Exotic Quests

The following exotic quests will no longer be available to complete, and all quests still in progress will be removed from player inventories. Weapons earned from these quests may continue to be earnable in-game by different means:

Quest Rewards

Quest Name Exotic Reward High Alert: Anomaly Detected Trauermarsch Sparrow Kill The Messenger Dead Messenger The Hidden Shape Revision Zero

Activity Reward

Activity Name Exotic Reward Vox Obscura Ivory Empress Sparrow

Completion Drop

Prerequisite Exotic Reward Reach Rank 16 Star Chart & Complete all Cryptic Quatrains Quests Charge of Light Sparrow A Rising Tide Swashbuckler Shell

Triumph Reward

Triumph Exotic Reward Applied Psychotronics Sovereign Order Ship Code Breaker Coalition Shell #1 Fan Eidolon Shell With Full Sails Generation’s Shadow Ship Severance Tymbal Lucidae Ship Rebuilding Rasputin Warsat Shell

Vendors

Vendor Location Spider Eliksni Quarter Crown of Sorrow H.E.L.M. Star Chart H.E.L.M. Exo Frame H.E.L.M.

Items

You can also say goodbye to the following items, quests, and currencies.