Destiny 2 Update Fixes Ghosts of the Deep Cheese

Ghosts of the Deep is Destiny 2‘s newest dungeon, launching alongside Season of the Deep. Players quickly found a way to cheese the final boss fight, but Bungie patched it in the 7.1.0.2 update.

“Fixed an issue where players can damage bosses in Ghosts of the Deep through immunity shields,” the Bungie post shares. The cheese allowed players to attack the Lucent Hive Wizard final boss, Simmumah ur-Nokru, while immune before starting the encounter. Since Simmumah gets preoccupied with performing Hive magic on a Hive Ghost, players could flawlessly defeat the final boss using the cheese method.

For the cheese to work, the fireteam would stand together and have one player shoot the boss with the Witherhoard Exotic grenade launcher. As it’s dealt damage, that player self-sacrifices their character and has a teammate revive them immediately. This would start the cheese damage phase. Then, the entire fireteam can damage Simmumah while one person shoots consecutive Witherhoard shots.

Finally, crushing the Hive Ghost after defeating the boss would spawn the chest. Although a repetitive and prolonged damage phase, players avoid the mechanics and wouldn’t get chased by the several Lucent Moths out to get Guardians.

That was just one of the significant changes in the 7.1.0.2 update. Bungie’s post went over Exotic armor fixes, the Last Wish weapons Deepsight pattern progress farm, and Exotic engram rewards from weekly challenges.

You can read the entire 7.1.0.2 patch notes on Bungie’s news post.