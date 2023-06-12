Destiny 2 Subreddits Are Down for Reddit Blackout

If you’re wondering why you can’t access some of Destiny 2‘s largest subreddits, it’s a protest. Thousands of popular subreddits have gone private, protesting the new and unfavorable changes coming to Reddit. Reddit forums are integral to collaboration and communication in the Destiny 2 community, but even r/DestinyTheGame is inaccessible during the Reddit blackout.

The Destiny 2 community will get to scroll through their forums after the Reddit blackout ends in 48 hours, according to the r/RaidSecrets message on their private subreddit. Other popular Destiny 2 subreddits r/CrucibleGuidebook and r/DestinyFashion have joined the Reddit blackout, too.

“With the expressed support of 95% of the community, we have taken DestinyTheGame offline for at least two days in support of third-party developers impacted by Reddit’s horrible new API pricing,” the r/DestinyTheGame subreddit message states.

The API is an “application programming interface” that lets two different applications communicate with each other, providing access to some information. Any third-party applications you use on Reddit work through APIs. However, Reddit said it plans to charge people for using APIs — similar to Twitter allowing users with paid Twitter Blue subscriptions for API access. APIs were normally free to access, but recent social media developments have turning towards paid models may change things.

Also, some popular third-party applications plan to shut down after Reddit’s decision — like Apollo criticizing the controversial pricing. The Apollo developer stated that the pricing would cost them about $20 million yearly.