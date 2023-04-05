Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Exotic Leaks Apparently Confirmed

A little while ago, some leaks were circulating concerning season 21 of Destiny 2, Season of the Deep. These included sweeping overhauls to a number of Exotic weapons, changes to Trials, and more. As of the most recent TWAB, at least some of these leaks appear to have been confirmed.

The TWAB post on March 30 noted that the launch of Season of the Deep will bring buffs and adjustments to “more than a dozen” Exotic weapons, including Graviton Lance and Salvation’s Grip. Both of these weapons were named in the leaks as receiving overhauls. So what can we expect? Here’s what the leaks said.

Salvation’s Grip will now fire a normal explosive grenade in its uncharged mode and Stasis crystals in its charged mode.

will now fire a normal explosive grenade in its uncharged mode and Stasis crystals in its charged mode. Graviton Lance is getting an increased rate of fire to match Revision Zero’s two-shot burst, as well as an equalization of the damage between the two shots.

is getting an increased rate of fire to match Revision Zero’s two-shot burst, as well as an equalization of the damage between the two shots. Eyes of Tomorrow will refund ammo if you lock onto and kill four targets in one volley.

will refund ammo if you lock onto and kill four targets in one volley. Worldline Zero ‘s Tesseract ability will be able to be chained into itself.

‘s Tesseract ability will be able to be chained into itself. Tommy’s Matchbook is getting updated to Scorch targets while overheated with the Catalyst installed.

A number of Exotic armor pieces are also allegedly being overhauled. Here’s what the leaks described for Warlocks:

Vesper of Radius will now periodically emit shockwaves from the Rift that blind enemies while on Stormcaller.

will now periodically emit shockwaves from the Rift that blind enemies while on Stormcaller. Dawn Chorus will cause Daybreak projectiles to Scorch on impact and deal more damage to Scorched targets.

will cause Daybreak projectiles to Scorch on impact and deal more damage to Scorched targets. Chromatic Fire ‘s explosions will apply subclass keyword effects, e.g. Scorch for Solar, Volatile for Void, etc.

‘s explosions will apply subclass keyword effects, e.g. Scorch for Solar, Volatile for Void, etc. Ophidian Aspect is losing its melee lunge distance buff.

is losing its melee lunge distance buff. Sanguine Alchemy is getting a small damage bonus to weapons with elemental types that match your subclass while in your rift.

is getting a small damage bonus to weapons with elemental types that match your subclass while in your rift. Astrocyte Burst will now create a small suppressing burst upon Blinking.

will now create a small suppressing burst upon Blinking. Claws of Ahamkara will spawn an Orb on Power on powered melee kills.

will spawn an Orb on Power on powered melee kills. Mantle of Battle Harmony is losing the stacking damage buff.

Titans:

Dunemarchers are taking a significant hit to their chaining damage in PVP, as well as their range in all modes.

are taking a significant hit to their chaining damage in PVP, as well as their range in all modes. Second Chance will weaken enemies on Shield Throw and refund a charge when stunning Barrier Champions.

will weaken enemies on Shield Throw and refund a charge when stunning Barrier Champions. Point Contact Cannon Brace is going to Jolt enemies, is getting a significant damage buff in PVE, and changing so that being Amplified increases damage rather than range.

is going to Jolt enemies, is getting a significant damage buff in PVE, and changing so that being Amplified increases damage rather than range. Path of Burning Steps will no longer stack with damage surge mods.

will no longer stack with damage surge mods. Eternal Warrior is getting a total rework, with Arc kills granting an escalating bonus to Arc weapon damage. Additionally, Titans will receive the full Arc weapon damage bonus after Fists of Havoc ends.

is getting a total rework, with Arc kills granting an escalating bonus to Arc weapon damage. Additionally, Titans will receive the full Arc weapon damage bonus after Fists of Havoc ends. Stronghold will provide Restoration after blocking damage with a sword.

will provide Restoration after blocking damage with a sword. Khepri’s Horn is going to apply Scorch.

And Hunters:

Arthrys’s Embrace will grant Weighted Knife energy on rapid precision hits.

will grant Weighted Knife energy on rapid precision hits. Raiju’s Harness will cause a blinding explosion on deactivating your Super, as well as an Arc damage buff.

will cause a blinding explosion on deactivating your Super, as well as an Arc damage buff. Sealed Ahamkara Grasps will reload all weapons that match your subclass on powered melee kills and temporarily increase movement speed and jump speed.

will reload all weapons that match your subclass on powered melee kills and temporarily increase movement speed and jump speed. Oathkeeper will do more damage per arrow in PVE the longer the arrow is held.

will do more damage per arrow in PVE the longer the arrow is held. Mask of Bakris is getting its damage bonus increased but will no longer stack with damage surge mods.

is getting its damage bonus increased but will no longer stack with damage surge mods. St0mp-EE5 will now only provide the mobility bonus while dodge energy is full.

will now only provide the mobility bonus while dodge energy is full. Radiant Dance Machines will be able to extend the duration of its effect by getting kills.

Beyond Season of the Deep, the leaks also suggested that we may see an end to the Power system as it currently exists. In its place will be a simple 0-100 score which is shared across your entire Fireteam. This system is apparently not going to be implemented in season 21, so we’ll have to wait a little longer to see if it comes to pass.

What do you think of the leaked Exotic changes? Let us know in the comments. Personally, we’re excited to see some of the worst Exotics in the game get some love, though whether anyone will actually start using Salvation’s Grip or Eternal Warrior remains to be seen.