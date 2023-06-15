Destiny 2 Will Adjust Strand Tangles and Threadlings Next Season

In the This Week in Destiny news post, Bungie answered several sandbox questions from the Destiny 2 community. The Strand subclass was one of the many subjects, specifically the new abilities introduced in Destiny 2, Tangles and Threadlings.

With artifact mods, armor mods, and aspects incorporating Tangles, Bungie was asked about the cooldown timer for creating Tangles. “When the Tangle cooldown was too low, combat became extremely chaotic, with random explosions going off all over the battlefield,” Bungie explained. The developer said it plans to change the cooldown time from 15 seconds to 12 seconds in the upcoming season.

Moreover, Threadlings were another concern for players — primarily for Warlock Broodweavers, the masters of Threadlings — especially since the Suspend ability is so powerful. The question emphasized that Threadlings feel underwhelming in high-difficulty content too. In Season 22, Bungie plans to increase the damage output of Threadlings in PVE content, but it will also reduce the uptime and duration of Suspend sources in PVE.

“In addition, we’re making a change to the Broodweaver’s newest Strand aspect, The Wanderer, to address community feedback regarding its potency,” Bungie stated. Also, If you haven’t picked up the new Strand aspects added in Season of the Deep, visit Nimbus to get the Parting the Veil quest. Completing the quest will give you the Strand aspect: Hunters have the Threaded Specter, Warlocks have The Wanderer, and Titans get Flechette Storm.