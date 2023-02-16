Destiny 2 Players Can Pay to Skip Lightfall’s Campaign After Beating It

It’s a big day for the Destiny 2 community, as a bunch of information has dropped regarding the Lightfall campaign. Along with previews and a new ViDoc, another This Week at Bungie (TWAB) blog post has dropped. While the majority of it is just recapping information released throughout the week, there was one notable detail for users looking to save time and focus on enjoying the endgame content. Unlike previous campaigns, players will be able to skip the entity of Lightfall’s campaign on their second and third characters. Keep in mind, these character and campaign boosts/skips will require you to pay real money. So make sure to weigh that option before skipping through anything.

Once you complete Destiny 2’s Lightfall campaign for the first time, users will be notified that they can skip the entire campaign whenever they load up another Guardian who hasn’t beaten it. Doing so will both save you a lot of time but also unlock the Strand subclass for that character. Additionally, you will earn a high set of Power gear by doing this, but only if your main character has hit the Power Soft Cap. Because of this, make sure to hit the Soft Cap on your first character before switching to your other Guardians. This will ensure they can swiftly catch up to your main class and participate in post-campaign content.

Lightfall will also offer a character boost that offers a full set of gear at the Soft Cap. However, doing just this will not skip the campaign, it will simply make it much easier to go through. Skipping the Lightfall campaign will not count towards any triumphs and you won’t earn any materials or gear you’d get just by playing. It’s solely a way to quickly get through the campaign on your alternate Guardians.

So don’t expect to log on and be able to skip the campaign without beating it at least once. Personally, I don’t think it’s worth skipping the entire Lightfall campaign for a price unless you don’t have a lot of time to play. There’s a good chance you’ll earn some cool weapons and armor along the way, plus it will give you a better grasp of how to use Strand on that Guardian.

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion is set to release for all available platforms on February 28th.