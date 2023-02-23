Destiny 2 Players Are Seeing Sagira in the New Lightfall Trailer

A new trailer for Destiny 2 Lightfall dropped today, and one moment in particular seems to be catching fans’ eyes. In a collection of short scenes that flash midway through the trailer, we get a view of the Traveler. Only this time, it appears to be encircled by Pyramid ships as Zavala and Ikora look on. The configuration appears strikingly similar to the shell of Sagira, who players may remember as Osiris’s now-dead Ghost.

Sagira and Osiris featured prominently in the now-vaulted Curse of Osiris expansion for Destiny 2. Back in Season of the Hunt, Sagira sacrificed herself to help Osiris escape from the forces of Xivu Arath. However, we later learned that Osiris had actually been possessed by Savathun ever since that event. He was freed in Witch Queen and only made a recovery from his subsequent comatose state in Season of Plunder. Sagira was a great character, and was one of the last major off-screen casualties to happen in Destiny 2. Thankfully, major character moments like her heroic sacrifice have since made their way into the actual game more frequently.

So, what does this image mean? Is Sagira coming back in Destiny 2? Does Sagira have any connection with the Witness and its Pyramid ships? Probably not — odds are it’s just a coincidence. But put two shapes that look similar to one another in front of the Destiny community and speculation is bound to ensue. The trailer also showed the Traveler going full Death Star and launching an enormous beam of light at the Pyramids, but gosh darn it, there are similar shapes to analyze here!

Do you think the Pyramid/Traveler shape means anything? Do you think it might be connected to Sagira, or is the similarity just a coincidence? Let us know in the comments below, and stay tuned for more news and guides on Destiny 2 Lightfall.