Destiny 2 Lightfall Trailer Shows Off New Exotics

A new trailer released today by Bungie for the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion Lightfall showed off some Exotics that players will be able to get their hands on when it launches next month. Here’s a recap of all of the new Exotic weapons and armor the trailer showed off.

Final Warning — Destiny 2 Lightfall Exotics

A Strand sidearm, Final Warning fires charged tracking rounds that seek out enemies and destroy them. The trailer showed it blasting a bunch of Vex.

Deterministic Chaos

A Void machine gun with “rhythmic debuffs,” Deterministic Chaos inflicts Void keywords on enemies every set number of shots. The fourth shot Weakens enemies, and the 16th makes them Volatile. Nice to see that we’ll be getting more Exotics that play around with the 3.0 subclass keywords.

Winterbrite

We’re getting a Stasis Glaive! It can freeze enemies with “frost orbs.”

Quicksilver Storm

Yes, this is already in Destiny 2 if you pre-order Lightfall, but it’s getting a Catalyst, which allows it to generate Strand Tangles on kills with its grenade alt-fire. It seems like Quicksilver Storm’s damage type might also be switching from kinetic to Strand.

Cyrtarachne’s Façade — Destiny 2 Lightfall Exotics

Strong new contender for Destiny 2 Exotic most likely to be misspelled. Also provides “woven mail” after grappling, which provides flinch resistance and presumably some kind of overshield.

Abeyant Leap

A Titan Exotic that boosts their Barricade ability, causing it to spawn Strand Lashes that move outwards from the barrier and entangle enemies.

Swarmers

Swarmers allow Warlocks to spawn Threadlings by destroying Strand Tangles. Boy, there sure do seem to be a lot of new proper nouns to learn in Lightfall!

What do you think of the new Exotics? Are you looking forward to Lightfall? Let us know in the comments below. We’ll have more on Lightfall as Bungie releases more information in the run-up to its release on February 28.