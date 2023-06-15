Destiny 2 Is Adding a Heavy Burst Hand Cannon

In this week’s news post, Bungie responded to the Destiny 2 community about the game’s sandbox, and one of those questions was about the current state of hand cannons.

When asked whether hand cannons will get a buff, Bungie didn’t provide a definitive answer. The developer did explain that an update in Season 20 provided increased damage, but hand cannons still fall short in PVE content. At present, Bungie is playtesting reload speeds, increased damage against red-bar enemies by 20%, and increased damage against orange-bar enemies by 75%.

Also, the post introduced a new group of hand cannons called “heavy burst hand cannons,” shooting a two-round burst. The Warden’s Law Legendary hand cannon — introduced in Destiny 2: Forsaken‘s Warden of Nothing Nightfall strike — will be the first weapon to join the subcategory. Warden’s Law already has the Double Fire intrinsic trait with impactful twin-firing rounds, but Bungie explains that the heavy burst hand cannon version will be more pleasing for players. Warden’s Law is currently locked at Power level 1060, and it’s unclear when the hand cannon will return in its new form.

In addition to hand cannons, an upcoming season will tune glaives to “make them more satisfying to use, particularly in PVP,” according to Bungie. The long-forgotten Exotic glaives are getting an update too. Players acquired them through a tedious questline, but these class-specific weapons fell short of expectations. Bungie explained that Exotic glaive updates “will likely take the form of adjusting how players activate the Exotic perk along with some other changes.”