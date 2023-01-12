Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.3.0.3 Addresses Crucible Quitting Penalties

A hotfix applied to Destiny 2 today addressed Crucible Quickplay quitter penalties, among other things. A post on Bungie’s site details the full changelist, which includes the resolution of some game-ending issues.

Bungie added a leaving penalty to Destiny 2 Quickplay Crucible some time ago, and the change was met with controversy from players. On the one hand, the mode is Destiny 2‘s least “serious” PVP playlist, which some players believe should allow them to enter and leave games as they wish. On the other, Bungie has argued that leaving a Crucible match early negatively impacts the players who remain in the game. Whether leaving penalties are effective means of curbing this behavior is a matter of ongoing debate.

Still, Bungie has adjusted the quitter penalty system so that it will now be somewhat more lenient. The hotfix post doesn’t specify exactly what that means — maybe players will be allowed to quit a match or two before seeing the “Shaxx is upset” screen and getting hit with suspension timers. For those who disagree with quitter penalties in Quickplay entirely, it’s a step in the right direction.

The changes implemented in this Destiny 2 hotfix also include adjustments and fixes to several Exotic weapons. These include mechanical issues, like the Kill Clip perk not being correctly refreshed when already active, as well as cosmetic, like the new Revision Zero’s weapon glint sometimes disappearing.

Other changes of note include:

The Energy Diffusion Substrate mod now correctly stacks up to three times.

Fixed an issue where the Devil’s Lair strike boss did not count as a Fallen boss for certain objectives.

Updated the Crucible Threader bounty for capturing Control Points, now requires 15 captures (down from 30).

Xûr will now sell the v1.0.3 version of the IKELOS weapons rather than the v1.0.2 versions he sold before.

For the full list of changes in Hotfix 6.3.0.3, see Bungie’s website.