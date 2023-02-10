New Destiny 2 Compassion Concentric Emblem Supports Turkey and Syria

As a company, Bungie is no stranger to harnessing their fanbase for social causes. In the wake of the recent 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, the Destiny 2 developer is once again calling on players to help support those impacted by the disaster by contributing to Direct Relief and the International Rescue Committee.

Players can donate through the Bungie Foundation, with all funds going directly to the IRC and Direct Relief. And, since Bungie knows its fanbase, there’s an exclusive emblem available. Any Destiny 2 player who donates $25 or more will receive the Compassion Concentric emblem.

This is far from the first time that Bungie has rallied Destiny 2 players with the carrot of an exclusive Destiny 2 cosmetic. While one might question the necessity of getting something in order to give to a charitable cause, it’s hard to argue with the results. The proceeds generated by the Game2Give event last year have already enabled Bungie to give $50,000 to the IRC and Direct Relief. If Destiny 2 players are going to be so voracious about collecting every cosmetic available in the game, then it’s not a bad idea to get some broader social benefit out of that compulsion.

Again, you can get the Compassion Concentric emblem by donating $25, but there’s nothing to stop you from donating more if you can.