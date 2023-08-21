Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Brings Savathun-Inspired Goblincore Armor in Season 22

Saniya Ahmed

Bungie gave a first look at the Season 22 armor — the developer hasn't said whether this is the seasonal set or seasonal ornament — that players can get. (Update: this is the Season of the Witch's Hexwrought universal ornament) Like past Hive-themed armor in Destiny 2, this armor is adorned with organic features yet it stands out with its Savathun and the Throne World aesthetic.

With many thorns and dainty flowers, players can live out their forest witch dreams in these goblincore-looking armor pieces. While the Warlock looks like a woodsy wizard who carries books full of folk magic spells, the Titan is like a mythical being that requires a sacrifice for good harvest, and the Hunter is strapped with a giant pouch that’s probably meant for tossing seeds wherever they go. The pieces of armor are strung together like a doll, or even a scarecrow, giving a feeling of Autumn as the new season starts on August 22.

Destiny 2 season 22_armor.jpeg

This is only the first glimpse into next season’s goblincore armor, but we’ll get more information about Season 22 and The Final Shape expansion in the upcoming showcase. 

So far, we know that Ikora will meet with Immaru, Savathun’s Ghost, and that the season will be Savathun-themed since — at the end of the Season of the Deep questline — Ahsa mentioned that the Witch Queen must rise again. Even the story for Season 22 is under wraps, but during a group interview with the Destiny 2 narrative team, we learned a bit about Ahsa and Savathun.

