Day One of Splatoon 3's Player Art Is Filled With the Queen and Among Us

Splatoon 3 is finally out, and its larger hub area means there’s more space for art posted by players through the game’s mailbox. After taking a thoughtful walk around Splatsville, to my delight, I can confirm that the art people post is still filled with the same old silliness. Here are some of my favorite trending topics I spotted around Splatsville, including people celebrating the queen’s death, being very horny, and creating genuinely impressive artwork.

The Queen Is Dead

Splatoon players are always eager to discuss current events through in-game art, turning Splatsville into somewhat of a news source at times. Of course, after yesterday’s news, players were quick to discuss (and celebrate) the queen’s death. Some jokingly mourned the fact that she never had the chance to play Splatoon 3, while others suggested that the queen’s death was somehow a sacrifice for Splatoon 3’s launch.





Here’s another favorite that I couldn’t find in game.

It really is a shame that she never got to play Splatoon 3.

Reigen vs. Sans

Two days ago, Sans Undertale beat Reigen Arataka of Mob Psycho 100 fame in the great Tumblr Sexyman Bracket of 2022 (this scary combination of words is explained here for the non-chronically online). Of course, the Splatoon fandom picked up on this, though it seems that most players are enthusiastically shipping the two together instead of discussing the results. Love wins, I guess!





Among Us (Of Course)

Since Among Us became popular two or so years ago, Splatoon 2 has been filled with jokes about the game. I thought the Splatoon community would maybe grow out of this in Splatoon 3, but alas — Splatsville is now filled with tastefully drawn crewmates. We will never escape.









General Lust

During Splatoon 3’s Splatfest World Premiere, players were quick to appreciate the beautiful player-posted masterpieces that said “I LOVE MEN” and “I <3 YAOI.” While these works of art are no longer present in the full version of Splatoon 3, they’ve passed the lust torch on to some new day one art.







Actually Impressive Art

The Splatoon community is filled with artists who probably spend more time drawing at the mailbox than playing in actual matches, and Splatoon 3 is no exception. I don’t understand how these players make such pixel perfect work — do they use a stylus? What is their secret?







(Here’s my contribution to Splatoon 3’s day one art for comparison.)