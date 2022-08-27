Dark Souls 3 PC Servers Back Online After Addressing Security Concerns

Seven months after going offline, FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco have restored Dark Souls 3 online services to players on PC. The servers went down last January following reports of a serious security vulnerability present in several Souls titles.

PC servers for Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2, Dark Souls Remastered, and Dark Souls: Prepared to Die Edition went down earlier this year after community reports of a remote code execution (RCE) threat. At that time, Souls security modders stated they reported the vulnerable code to Bandai Namco years prior. After being met with silence, one of the code’s discoverers publicly demonstrated an exploit, and shortly after the demonstration, Bandai Namco kicked its Souls PC versions offline.

Following a series of quiet updates over the last several months, it seems the game is a little safer for it. Bandai Namco announced Dark Souls 3 is the first Souls to go back online after January’s demonstration. The official account tweeted the announcement, noting updates for its other titles were also on the way.

“Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls III have been reactivated,” wrote a Dark Souls representative. “We are working to restore these features for all other #DarkSouls titles and will inform you when they are back in service. Thank you once more for your patience and support.”

After the initial reports over the RCE stirred a bigger uproar, official Dark Souls communications remained vague. FromSoftware and Bandai Namco referred to reported exploits as “technical difficulties” and steered clear of any acknowledgment of the severity of the threat. For those unfamiliar, RCEs are among “the most dangerous types of computer vulnerabilities,” according to cybersecurity firm Kaspersky. While the Dark Souls online scene is quite familiar with players exploiting cheats and corrupting save files, reports of an RCE were the most concerning.

Since then, FromSoftware launched 2022’s biggest game, Elden Ring, after promising “necessary security measures are in place” on all platforms. Considering the nature of the exploit, it’s great to see Elden Ring learn from Dark Souls‘ mistakes and deliver a safer online experience. However, the time this took and the communication pipeline with players sure sucked, and the vague acknowledgment didn’t help. Here’s to hoping we’ve all learned a little something from the ordeal and that FromSoftware can get its other Souls titles back online with fewer headaches.