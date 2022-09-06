Cyberpunk 2077 Gets New Update, First Tease of Phantom Liberty Expansion

CD Projekt Red held another Night City Wire stream to talk about the future of Cyberpunk 2077 and the upcoming Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime debuting on Netflix next week.

Much of the presentation was dedicated to Edgerunners, which will be available on Netflix on September 13. The anime will focus on a new cast of characters, including protagonist David Martinez, a character who dreams of being one of the titular Edgerunners in Night City. CD Projekt Red says there will be crossovers between the anime and the game, though anyone who hasn’t played Cyberpunk 2077 shouldn’t worry about being lost in the weeds. However, fans of the game should expect some returning characters in the show. I wouldn’t be surprised if Rogue showed up, given how much of the Night City setting she has her hands in, but if they really want to throw fans a bone we’ll see some favorites like Judy or Kerry. They said there will be multiple returning characters appearing in Edgerunners, so no one’s really off the table. Except for 2077 protagonist V, probably. Unless they want to canonize a version of that character. Please don’t.

As for Cyberpunk 2077, the game is getting a new update called the Edgerunners Update, which is going live today. Along with cosmetics that reference characters in the anime like David’s jacket, it will include a quest that ties into the show, as well as some options to customize your wardrobe and more options to change your character’s appearance. Also in the update is a new mini-game called Roach Race, which lets you run through a side scrolling game as Roach, the horse from The Witcher.

When talking about the future of the game, CD Projekt Red says it’s bringing updates to Cyberpunk 2077’s cop system, as well as vehicle combat. A lot of this was spoken about in the abstract, but the team has also confirmed the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will not be getting new features after this update.

As for the upcoming expansion, CD Projekt Red released a short teaser, which featured V being sworn in to serve the government. Which is really punk. The expansion will be called Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. It will launch in 2023 and only be available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.