Crimson and Lucky Pants are the New Destiny 2 PVE Meta

Grandmaster Nightfalls are some of the toughest content in Destiny 2, and players are always looking for new ways to get an edge in them. Well, streamer Mactics has discovered a new one — Crimson and Lucky Pants. Yes, the oft-forgotten Exotic hand cannon Crimson is now a viable weapon in Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfalls, thanks to the midseason patch that gave hand cannons a major boost.

On its own, Crimson doesn’t appear to be anything special. It’s a burst-firing hand cannon that heals you on kills and refills its magazine on precision kills. But a few recent changes have made it much more powerful in PVE than it used to be. First, there’s the aforementioned PVE hand cannon damage buff. Additionally, kinetic weapons can now benefit from damage surges in Nightfalls, as long as you’re using a subclass that matches one of the activity’s surge types.

That’s nice, but what really pushes Crimson over the edge in Grandmaster Nightfalls is the Hunter Exotic Lucky Pants. This Exotic causes Kinetic hand cannons to deal more damage to a target with each shot when you ready the weapon and it’s fully loaded. It also increases hand cannon ready speed and accuracy after swapping. As a burst-firing weapon, Crimson fires a lot of shots, meaning that it can melt even powerful enemies very quickly.

As Mactics demonstrates in the video, this combination can be quite effective in Grandmaster Nightfalls. It’s even better with subclass aspects like On Your Mark. Just remember that the Illegally Modded Holster perk on Lucky Pants only triggers when you ready Crimson with a full magazine, so you’ll want another weapon with good handling that you can swap to quickly.

There are no hand cannon Anti-Champion perks in the seasonal artifact this season, but given that there are now so many ways to stun Champions with abilities, this shouldn’t be a problem. If you’re a Hunter looking for a new way to take on Grandmaster Nightfalls, give this tactic a shot.