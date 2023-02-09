The Balloon Mount Spies On Old Valentione Items At The FFXIV Online Store

We’re in the middle of another seasonal event, and that means the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store has updated with new (old) items. If you happen to miss them the first time around, you can always pick up seasonal items a year later. Examples include the 2022 Heavensturn or All Saints’ Wake gear.

We’re currently in the middle of Valentione’s Day 2023, and that means the store has updated with a host of optional items, including older Valentione’s items. The Online Store has added the Dashing Valentione Attire and Prim Valentione Attire in three different colors: Rose (Red), Forget-me-not (Blue), and Acacia (Yellow). Previously, the first set was for male characters, while the second set was for female characters, but both sets were made genderless recently. Each set of a single color will cost $3.50.

Players can also pick up the Postmoogle Barding to make your Chocobo into a tiny postman. The Barding and the Authentic Valentione Mobile house furnishing were both available from the 2022 version of the Valentione’s Day event.

That’s not the only seasonal event getting representation in the Online Store. If you missed the Little Ladies’ Day event all the way back in 2021, you can pick up those items right now as well! The Lovely Moogle Cap fits on most heads — sorry Hrothgar and Viera — and if you happen to have a home or apartment, you can grab the Deluxe Stuffed Kupka Kupp. The tiny Moogle will warm up any abode!

What if you want a wholly unique and all-new item, however? The Online Store has you covered on that front as well. The brand-new Ceruleum Balloons mount allows you to coast through the skies on a colorful set of balloons. It looks great for the example image of the Lalafell, but how will it look when your burly Roegadyn takes to the skies? The mount will set you back a clean $24, but it is account-wide, so that may be a steal! Speaking of stealing, the balloon might be the best method to spy through the skies of Eorzea…

The Ceruleum Balloon mount is one of the better premium mounts since the addition of the Megashiba last year. Do you have the cash in your wallet to pick up everything on sale right now?