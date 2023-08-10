Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Updated

Bungie Reveals New Vex Network-Themed Crucible Map in Destiny 2

Saniya Ahmed

Bungie previously revealed that alongside the returning Destiny 2 PVP maps — Meltdown and The Citadel — from the Destiny Content Vault, Bungie is adding a new Crucible map into the mix. In the State of the Game blog post, the developer said that the Season 22's new Vex Network-themed PVP map is called Multiplex.

It's an asymmetrical map with a geometric neon design we've seen in the Season of the Splicer and Destiny 2: Lightfall's campaign. "Although many of us had been thinking about a lo-fi Vex map for the Crucible, the challenge of this palette was the possible lack of player orientation in the play space," Bungie said.

"We thought bringing the Mars palette into the Vex Network realm would be a great way to mitigate this while adding an evocative look," the developer added about the map's design. The red rocks and sand visible in the Multiplex image look similar to the sandy dunes of the Destiny 1 Mars destination.

new crucible map, destiny 2, vex network-themed map

Crucible maps play a narrative role — like how there's lore behind PVP maps Twilight Gap or The Anomaly — and Multiplex is no different. The developer added that the map relates to the Infinite Forest, the simulated Vex location players visit in the Curse of Osiris expansion. Players will learn more about the Multiplex map in the Destiny 2: The Final Shape showcase on August 22, so stay tuned.

The State of the Game blog post also shared details about the upcoming Crucible mode and PVP modifier, and even explained why there aren't many new Crucible maps.

The latest new map in Destiny 2 launched with The Witch Queen expansion where Disjunction is set in the pyramid area of Savathun's Throne World. If you're curious about which maps are active in Destiny 2, we have a list to keep you up-to-date.

About the Author

Saniya Ahmed

