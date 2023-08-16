Bungie Promises a Free PVP Map Pack and Eververse Armor Set in Destiny 2

A few days after the State of the Game post left some players disappointed about the game’s future, Destiny 2 game director Joe Blackburn shared a 16-minute video on Twitter to provide a positive outlook.

Out of the several topics, one of those was about armor. Blackburn announced: “So, next season, before the end of the season, you should see a brand-new armor set that you can earn playing Strikes, Crucible, Gambit as like a ritual reward.” He explains that Bungie took an armor set originally meant for Eververse and turned it into a ritual reward players can earn.

The community often debates the influence Eververse and Silver have in Destiny 2, but that fire was reignited recently after several content creators spoke up about microtransactions.

Blackburn also described the different types of armor Bungie sets out to make like “aspirational armor”— which comes from Trials of Osiris, raids, and dungeons — and further explained other armor categories like Silver, “narrative armor,” and the Guardian fantasy around ritual sets and blue armor.

Clarifying some points made in the post, Blackburn was quite transparent about PVP, as well. Blackburn said that Bungie is making one new PVP map and a few reprised maps each year, but added that “this approach is not producing the Crucible that our players expect us.” The game director said that next year, Bungie will focus on making a single, free “Map Pack” for Destiny 2 players rather than sprinkling in new Crucible maps every so often.

For now, in Season 22, players are getting a new Crucible map called Multiplex, and Season 23 returns The Citadel from the Destiny Content Vault.

Also, he said that Bungie plans on changing the core Crucible playlist, make winning and losing matches matter more in the Competitive mode, and Countdown: Rush will replace Rift in Competitive PVP. This is in addition to the State of the Game post informing players about the upcoming Relic mode and Checkmate modifier in Crucible.

Season 22 and Destiny 2 showcase are around the corner — arriving on August 22 — so stay tuned for more information about next season and The Final Shape preview.