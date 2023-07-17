Bungie Plans to Fix Destiny 2 Crucible Spawning Issues

In the latest This Week in Destiny blog post, Bungie introduced some Destiny 2 Crucible spawning changes as part of a mid-season update scheduled for July 18 in Season of the Deep.

The post offers insight on changes to Control and Clash respawns. To give a little background on what this means, the game evaluates Crucible respawn points on criteria including “proximity and sightline to enemy players and owned objectives” and “proximity to friendly players and owned objectives.” Previously in objective-based modes, this strongly weighted friendly objectives and enemy sightlines.

With Season 21, the developer reduced the impact of friendly objectives and enemy sightlines while increasing the importance of respawning near friendly players. However, analysis showed the team reduced enemy player sightline influence too much, allowing players to spawn into fights or spawn traps, which led to more Mercy endings. Bungie said that the mid-season patch will increase the influence of enemy player sightlines and proximity to its previous state.

Additionally, Bungie noted changes to Competitive Division matches. Players are placed in a Division rank based on placement matches, but after that, winning and losing affects whether you climb the ladder or fall below. Although Bungie made changes in the Lightfall Crucible update, there’s more work to be done. The developer said it may further adjust rank and skill limiting so there is no limit for players above their target skill, and ease up division point throttling when players aren’t near their target skill.

Bungie also explained how introducing dynamic skill ranges broke Iron Banner and promptly removed it. The developer added that it will continue to work on the feature designed to increase the skill window in low-population skill brackets during low-population periods. The TWID also notes a few Crucible patches for this week, including out-of-bounds fixes and a Stasis Whisper of Chains damage reduction adjustment from 15% to 5%.

In case these changes aren’t enough for serious Crucible hounds, Bungie says players can look forward to even more Crucible announcements ahead of Season 22. Tomorrow’s Season of the Deep midseason update will also address pulse rifles, lightweight shotguns, several Exotics weapons, and a handful weapon perks.