Bungie Is Finally Nerfing the Best Origin Trait in Destiny 2

Better use Krait, Fire and Forget, Taipan, Funnelweb, and basically every Veist weapon while you can because with the release of Lightfall later this month, Bungie is finally checking the power of one of the best origin traits in Destiny 2. Announced today in a weapon tuning preview, Senior Design Lead Chris Proctor, took some time to explain some important changes to perks and origin traits. Buried at the very bottom of the post, was the Veist Stinger news.

“Veist Stinger is one of the most desirable origin traits in the game — particularly (but not only) on Linear Fusion Rifles,” Proctor explains, “to the point where it makes it hard for non-Veist weapons to compete. It needed some adjustment. With this change it’s still valuable, but more in line with other origin traits.”

For context, the original perk had a small chance of reloading the entire magazine and increasing movement speed while aiming down the sights whenever you damaged an enemy. That’s obviously super powerful! With the balance adjustment you’ll soon only get 25% of the magazine back which is a pretty massive reduction.

Honestly, it was a much needed change. Most origin traits fall along the lines of nice to have features. Veist Stinger was basically a full extra perk which made the weapons super powerful.

It’s the only origin trait being adjusted, but there are also a few perks getting changes including Osmosis, Elemental Capacitor, Rewind Rounds, and Eager Edge.

With Strand coming to the game, along with a new Strand weapon damage perk, we’ve updated a couple of older perks. Osmosis now works with Strand.

Elemental Capacitor now has the following effect when using a Strand subclass: +20 airborne effectiveness (+25 for the enhanced perk).

Rewind Rounds will be appearing on more weapons in Lightfall, but was custom built to only work with the Vault of Glass weapon set, we’ve tweaked it to be more general-purpose. Rebuilt to work on non-Vault of Glass weapons. Eager Edge had some bugs that needed addressing in a previous release. We’ve now taken the time to do a more complete rework, which also let us reduce, or remove, most of the restrictions that were in place. No longer deactivates when moving faster than 35ms. Deactivates correctly after a single melee swing.

Reduced the base lunge distance buff from 2 to 1.8.

Reduced airborne lunge distance penalty from 25% to 20%.

The enhanced perk now increases lunge distance slightly, back up to 2. Blinding Grenades on Grenade Launchers don’t do Arc damage, so it’s not appropriate for them to trigger Arc 3.0 Blind effects. We didn’t feel the need to change their disorienting effect though, so we’ve updated the name to overlap less. Renamed “Blinding Grenades” to “Disorienting Grenades.”

The full blog also includes details on lots of changes coming to certain underutilized exotic weapons which we talk about in a separate blog. Go check it out!