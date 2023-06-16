Bungie is Aware of Exotic & Kinetic Weapon Struggles

In a lengthy Q&A style discussion of upcoming changes in Destiny 2, the TWID talked about Exotic and kinetic weapon changes. Bungie answered questions from the Destiny 2 community, giving insight into the developer’s plans for future seasons.

One of those questions was about kinetic weapons not playing an integral role in buildcrafting. Bungie said it noticed this imbalance and has made adjustments like the Kinetic Tremors trait and increasing damage against unshielded foes. The developer stated that there are more Strand and Stasis weapons in the kinetic slot to combat the issue. “We’re continuing to look at kinetic and have something planned on a year-of-The-Final-Shape timeline that may make them a little more unique,” Bungie hinted.

Bungie’s answers on Exotic tuning were more specific, explaining Season 22 and 23 changes players can expect. The developer is playtesting the PVP Le Monarque Exotic bow nerf and a Touch of Malice buff, which players could see next season. “Also, bear in mind that the zoom-to-damage-falloff normalization and sword guard rework are coming in S22 and affect Exotic weapons as well,” Bungie said. The developer plans to adjust how players can trigger the Exotic glaive abilities too.

Additionally, an Exotic catalyst for an older Exotic weapon is currently in the works for Season 22. This catalyst was a popular request and “likely the most complex catalyst” the developer has made, according to Bungie. In Season of the Deep, Bungie gave the Malfeasance Exotic hand cannon an Exotic catalyst — a Gambit weapon introduced in Destiny 2: Forsaken. In-game, 77 out of 110 Exotic weapons have catalysts so far.

Besides Exotic tuning, Legendary traits such as Shoot to Loot, Bipod, and Under-Over will see some changes as well.