Bungie is Adding the Only Commendation that Matters in Destiny 2

Yesterday, Bungie released a new blog post detailing a bunch of changes coming to Destiny 2 both during the mid-season update and Season 21. Covering a wide range of topics from exotic armor farming to new mods, there was a lot discussed in this latest post. Yet, the most important piece of information we learned is that players can finally award commendations to their friends for being the “Best Dressed.”

That’s right, no longer will you need to give your friends commendations for actually doing their job in raids or using The Immortal in Crucible, but instead, you cam judge how they looked while doing it! Fashion has always been a huge part of Destiny 2, as there are quite literally thousands of combinations you can make thanks to the many armor sets available. Even though most Hunters default to making themselves look as edgy as humanly possible, there are those who truly come up with some truly inspired looks for their Guardian. No, you won’t get fashion points for making your Titan look as hilariously disproportionate as possible — stop it.

Now we can finally reward these players for making their Guardian look superb and running obscure exotic armor pieces solely because they look good. Currently, we do not know which activities this commendation will be available in, but I can only hope it’ll be available in every single one. After all, this will probably be the Best Dressed commendation I had out any more in Destiny 2. So if you manage to snag one from “Beguiler, ” cherish it! I don’t hand out Best Dressed commendations lightly.

Along with this, certain commendation requirements will be retroactive in Season 21. So if you’ve earned specific commendations before reaching Guardian Rank 10 or 11, they will count towards your progress when completing these objectives. Finally, Bungie is updating the eligibility for commendations depending on if a player actually participates in an activity or just sits back in spawn waiting for teammates to do all the work.

The Best Dressed commendation should go live in a couple of weeks, presumably when the mid-season update releases.