Bungie Disables Several Destiny 2 Mods, Breaking Favorite Builds

Bungie has disabled several Destiny 2 armor mods in response to an issue, according to a tweet from the official Bungie Help Twitter account. The developer has temporarily disabled Bolstering Detonation, Focusing Strike, Impact Induction, and Momentum Transfer and has not yet offered a timeline for restoring them. This is in addition to Utility Kickstart, which it disabled less than two weeks ago.

Buildcrafting is an essential aspect of Destiny 2, particularly in endgame activity. Bolstering Detonation grants class ability energy when dealing damage with a grenade, Focusing Strike grants class ability upon dealing melee damage, Impact Induction grants class ability energy upon dealing melee damage, and Focusing Strike grants class ability upon dealing melee damage. Stacking two of the same mod can allow ability gains of up to 25% for PvE and 12.5%. When paired with powerful aspects, fragments, weapons, and Exotic armor, it’s clear that disabling these mods has strong implications for players’ ability to craft builds that prioritize ability regeneration.

Given that Utility Kickstart is still disabled, it may be a while before players can expect these mods to return to the game.

Although Bungie did not share why it disabled the mods beyond citing “an issue,” the announcement came less than a day after small YouTuber InSaNeGaMeR300 showcased an unlimited Super ability exploit in a video titled “Instant Super Glitch Breaks Destiny 2…Again.” YouTube account Cheese Forever soon followed with their own video, sharing the exploit with a much larger subscriber base.

Guardians could trigger the exploit by getting a grenade or melee hit and then rapidly swapping gauntlets. If the player’s equipped gauntlets had one of the mods and they swapped to gauntlets with two or three of the mods, they could gain class or grenade abilities back instantly.

The timing seems especially inopportune given all the player incentives to grind the annual Solstice summer event, which rolled out yesterday.