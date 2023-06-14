Bungie Celebrates Pride Month With a Free Emote

Inclusion and diversity are integral to all game communities, and Bungie makes its allyship with LGBTQIA+ people of the Destiny 2 community loud and clear in its latest news post.

Bungie vocalized why Pride month matters to its player base, and players can share this message in-game with a free Exotic emote and transmat effect. The Rainbow Connection Exotic emote, symbolizing the Progress Pride Flag, code is TK7-D3P-FDF. The End of the Rainbow transmat effect code is R9J-79M-J6C — which is from last year, so you may already have it. Head to the Code Redemption page on your Bungie account to redeem these codes. Next, visit Master Rahool at the Tower to collect them.

If you haven’t had the chance, visit last year’s National Coming Out Day post from Bungie to grab a free wallpaper of your Destiny 2 faves.

Also, players can purchase the Pride 2.0 pin from the Bungie Store to get the in-game Infinite Prismatic emblem, and all proceeds go to the It Gets Better Project. The developer’s news post even discussed the Trans@Bungie and Pride@Bungie Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Associations (IDEAs) initiatives for its workplace.

In Destiny 2, Bungie recognizes the representation of marginalized characters — especially queer people of color — like Osiris and Saint-14, Ana Bray and Camrin, and recently Maya Sundaresh and Chioma Esi’s relationship in the Veil Containtment lore. Bungie added Destiny 2‘s first non-binary character named Nimbus, too.