Bungie Adds to Mid-Season Fixes in Destiny 2 Patch 7.1.5

Alongside Solstice 2023, Bungie released the 7.1.5 patch, which launched changes detailed in the mid-season tuning update and a few other fixes. Here are some of the new patch notes.

While the previous blog post detailed changes coming to Exotic weapons, the new 7.1.5 patch notes included two more. The Navigator trace rifle correctly shows its catalyst perk timer in the buff tray, and Cerberus +1 auto rifle reduced damage to Stasis crystals.

Also, Stasis weapons with splash damage now deal the correct amount of damage to Stasis crystals. The developer also applied the correct firing animation to the Targeted Redaction Hand Cannon, which will give it the correct recoil pattern. Bungie has also fixed dexterity mods, which were not providing the correct boost to weapon-ready speed.

On top of that, two Exotic armor pieces received bug fixes. Stronghold gauntlets correctly apply restoration after blocking damage immediately after a swing and extend the duration of restoration based on the number of enemy attacks blocked. The Blight Ranger no longer consumes Super energy while guarding.

Some Stasis abilities were tweaked, with Whisper of Rime’s max overshield amount reduced from 100 hp to 50 hp. The amount of overshield gained from a Stasis shard was reduced from 12.5 hp to 5 hp. Additionally, enemies in PVE now deal 50% damage to the Whisper of Rime overshield, but on the other hand, Whisper of Chains got nerfed in PVP, with its damage reduction reduced from 15% to 5%.

Moreover, the three new Strand aspects — Threaded Specter, Flechette Storm, and The Wanderer — will now have unique icons to display in the PVP kill feed. Bungie mended the issue causing Threadlings to collide and detonate near Supremacy Crests, as well.

In a TWID post about mid-season changes in Crucible, Bungie said that it would adjust spawn points. However, for Trials of Osiris, Bungie adjusted the spawn points on the Burnout map in the Dominion mode, and fixed positions where players could get out of bounds on the Radiant Cliffs and Altars of Flame maps.

There were several other small changes in the 7.1.5 patch. Bungie fixed the Taken visual effect on reprised Reckoning weapon ornaments, and a displaced glare on the Shotgun Until Its Return. The Terminal Overload activity on Neomuna had an issue that prevented it from progressing past stage 3, it now works properly. Bungie clarified the Rank 71 reward in the Season Pass did not unlock correctly, however, this was only a visual issue, and the boost was being properly applied. Lastly, the Standard Fare bounty now counts progress from Kinetic weapon kills.

Shortly after the patch went live, Bungie removed several armor mods from Destiny 2 temporarily but has not said when they’ll be available again.