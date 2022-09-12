Bonnie Ross Leaves Halo Studio 343 Industries After 15 Years

Bonnie Ross, the Head of 343 Industries, has announced she is leaving the company due to a family medical matter after founding the Halo studio in 2007.

Ross made the announcement through her personal Twitter, where she said she would be following Halo’s future as a fan after 15 years behind the wheel. The full statement reads as follows:

While I had hoped to stay with Halo until we released the Winter Update, I am letting you know I will be leaving 343 and attending to a family medical issue. I am incredibly proud of the work everyone at 343 Industries has done with Halo Infinite, the Master Chief Collection, the Halo television series and so much more. It has been an honor to serve alongside the team for the last 15 years and to be a part of a universe that I love. Thank you to everyone in the Halo community for your support. Halo’s future is bright. I cannot wait for all of you to experience what we have in store – and to cheer alongside you, as a fan, at the Halo World Championship in October!

Ross’ departure comes after 343 Industries announced it would be canceling Halo Infinite’s split-screen cooperative multiplayer after months of fans awaiting the update since the game launched last December. Though the sixth mainline entry in the long-running shooter series was well received at launch (even by our own Niki Grayson who said it was a meaningful reinvention of the franchise), its post-launch support has been in a pretty dire state.