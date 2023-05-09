Banshee Has a Pretty Cool Void Sidearm in Destiny 2 Today

Happy reset day, Destiny 2 players! Not much to report this week. The Guardian Games are still going — do you have the Champ title yet? We did want to bring one little thing to your attention, though, which is a neat weapon that Banshee-44 has in stock for the next day or so.

Yes, our friend Banshee, the tireless weapons outfitter of Destiny 2, occasionally has some decent rolls on older weapons. Today, the weapon of interest is the sidearm Fiortura-59. A rapid-fire Void frame sidearm of SUROS manufacture, the Fiortura-59 was introduced in Season of the Seraph and can roll some neat perks. As a rapid-fire sidearm, it’s sort of a mini-SMG.

The roll of the Fiortura from Banshee in Destiny 2 today has Extended Barrel, Extended Mag, Threat Detector and Repulsor Brace. Extended Barrel isn’t ideal — we’d prefer something like Hammer-Forged Rifling, probably, but it still gives a nice range boost, and the handling penalty is mitigated by this roll’s Handling masterworking. Extended Mag up the magazine to a whopping 21 from the base of 15, at the cost of longer reload time.

As for the primary perks, Threat Detector is great on sidearms, giving you increased reload speed, stability, and handling when there are enemies nearby. Repulsor Brace is especially fun — it provides a Void overshield when you get a kill on a Void debuffed enemy. This makes this roll especially good for Void subclasses, but it’s also trivially easy to get Volatile Rounds from the Season of Defiance artifact by picking up an Orb of Power. Repulsor Brace and Threat Detector work great together too, with the overshields you get from Repulsor Brace helping with the damage you’ll be taking when in range of Threat Detector.

What do you think of this roll? What’s the best weapon you’ve ever gotten from Banshee in Destiny 2? Let us know in the comments.