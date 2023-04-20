Auto Rifles Feel Pretty Good Again in Destiny 2

When Destiny 2 Lightfall launched, a lot of primary weapons felt undertuned. The only weapons that really seemed to do any significant damage to enemies in PVE were submachine guns, meaning that that weapon type dominated the meta. Well, thanks to the midseason patch, a number of weapons finally feel usable. Auto rifles are once again a viable choice in Destiny 2 PVE activities, which makes for a nice change of pace for everyone who’s been solely running weapons like the IKELOS SMG, Osteo Striga, and Immortal all season.

Which auto rifles are your best bets? Well, we actually have a list of the top 10 Destiny 2 PVE auto rifles for you to check out. But if you want some quick recommendations, here are some ideas:

Perpetualis — We finally crafted one of these a couple of weeks ago and it feels fantastic with Target Lock and Envious Assassin. Pairs great with another Envious Assassin weapon like Prodigal Return, and its Origin Trait gives you a solid boost to reload speed if you’re granting your teammates any buffs.

Rufus’s Fury — We’re still not sure this auto rifle actually exists, having still not gotten it to drop from the Root of Nightmares raid. But people who have it seem to like it. Sure, Quicksilver Storm is great, but that takes up your Exotic slot. With Rufus’s Fury, you can use a special or heavy Exotic weapon too.

Gnawing Hunger — An oldie but a goodie. Gnawing Hunger still doesn’t have an Origin Trait, but it’s so solid that it doesn’t really need one. It absolutely rocks bodies this season with how easy it is to get Volatile Rounds thanks to the seasonal artifact.

Scathelocke — Osmosis makes this an extremely flexible weapon — if you’ve never given the perk a shot, it’s worth trying out.

Herod-C — Demolitionist on this is great for Stasis builds. Of course, it can also run Headstone.

Any auto rifles you’re excited to use now that they’ve been buffed in Destiny 2? Let us know in the comments below.