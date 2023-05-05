Aspect and Fragment Changes Coming to Destiny 2 in Season 21

A lot of things are changing next season in Destiny 2, and one of the many adjustments Bungie is making is to the game’s aspects and fragments system.

Since the subclass 3.0 updates in Destiny 2, each subclass can equip one or more aspects which alter play style and build possibilities. Many of these aspects are ways to reproduce the old features of the different subclass archetypes, so for instance, Solar Warlocks can equip one that allows them to perform Icarus Dash like top tree Dawnblades were able to. Each aspect in turns grants a number of fragment slots, which players can equip fragments to in order to further customize their builds.

One way that Destiny 2 balances each subclass’s aspects is by giving them different numbers of fragment slots. More powerful aspects tend to have fewer slots, and less powerful ones tend to provide more to make up for it. But in Season of the Deep, Bungie is adjusting the aspects which currently provide only one fragment slot — moving forward, they will each provide two.

These aspects include:

Hunter Trapper’s Ambush Shatterdive Gunpowder Gamble

Titan Bastion Juggernaut

Warlock Chaos Accelerant



Bungie says they aren’t committing to a minimum of two fragment slots in the future and that they might make further changes to these aspects, but this is still a nice change that should open some more more flexibility in Destiny 2 builds.

What do you think of the changes? Let us know in the comments. We’re most excited about the change to Chaos Accelerant — it should feel less punishing to take that aspect now, and given how popular it is, it should make Void Warlocks feel more dynamic.