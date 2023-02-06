Apex Legends Nemesis is the First New Gun Since Season 9

Season 16 of Apex Legends is right around the corner and it’s making some substantial changes to the game. The first season to launch without a new legend, Season 16 is all about rebalancing the game and improving the experience for players. Along with introducing the long-awaited Team Deathmatch mode, Season 16 also adds a class system that has the potential to shake up the meta. However, one of the most exciting additions is the Nemesis assault rifle, which is the first new weapon introduced into Apex Legends since Season 9.

The Nemesis is a four-round burst Energy assault rifle that is potentially one of the strongest weapons in the entire game. It will be floor loot at the launch of Season 16 and this firearm can take a Barrel, Sight, Magazine, and Stock attachment. The base magazine holds 20 rounds and it has the unique ability to increase its fire rate the more you use it. When you have the Nemesis equipped, you’ll see a meter in the bottom right corner of the screen right above your ammo count. Just shooting the Nemesis will slowly fill up this bar, with the fire rate dramatically increase once you hit 100%. This fire rate buff will only begin reducing if you haven’t shot the weapon after a few seconds.

It’s an exceptionally strong gun, one I got to try myself during a preview event for the new Season. At 100% charge, the weapon can utterly tear through someone with little effort. Additionally, its recoil is extremely easy to control as it’s mostly verical with only a little bit of horizontal sway. With the Hemlock going into the Care package, the Nemesis will be the new burst rifle option for players who prefer a consistent medium to long range firearm.

The Nemesis will be available when Season 16 of Apex Legends launches on February 14th.