Apex Legends’ Characters Are Unrecognizable in the Beast of Prey Event

Respawn has announced Apex Legends’ next event is the Beast of Prey Collection Event, and it will last from September 20 to October 4.

The Beast of Prey Collection Event brings with it a limited-time mode called Gun Run. It pits four squads of three against each other, and progressing through a line of weapons that swap after each kill. The final weapon on the track will be a new throwing knife that will be available for use in the practice range during the event.

Also coming as part of the event are a new set of skins for several of the Legends, but even as a pretty casual Apex Legends player, I’m not thrilled with the designs this time around. Each of the characters in this game has a pretty distinct look and personality that comes through in their design. The Beast of the Prey skins are all suits of armor that cover up the characters’ faces and making them mostly identifiable by their silhouette. Now, they look like suits of armor without that signature look. Your mileage may vary, but I’m not a fan. There are 24 limited-time cosmetics, including Legendary skins for Horizon, Lifeline, Loba, Fuse, Pathfinder, Octane, and Rampart. If you unlock every limited-time item, you’ll also get Loba’s Heirloom called the “Garra de Alanza.”

Check out the trailer for the event below:

More Apex Legends:

If you’re considering jumping into Apex Legends in the year of our lord 2022, be sure to check out a newbie’s impressions on jumping into the battle royale game to get a sense of what to expect.