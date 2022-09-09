Amy Hennig’s Marvel Game Reportedly Stars Captain America and Black Panther

Disney is holding its D23 games showcase later today, and that’s where we’ll likely hear about several video game projects in Disney’s various properties. But it sounds like we may already have an idea of what one of the Marvel announcements will entail: a Captain America and Black Panther team-up set during World War II.

First reported by MCU Status then corroborated by Eurogamer, this game is apparently the Marvel project ex-Uncharted writer Amy Hennig is working on with Skydance Media. The crossover will have Captain America and the WWII-era iteration of Black Panther fighting Hydra during this time period. Given the timeline, it’s likely this will be King Azzuri, the father of T’Chaka and grandfather of T’Challa. Unless there’s some time travel nonsense that puts one of the more modern Black Panthers in the 1940s.

You may also like:

While that’s all anyone’s reporting thus far, the game’s proper unveiling will take place in a few hours during the D23 Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, which will air at 1 p.m. Pacific/4 p.m. Eastern. Notably, the presentation’s title omits Star Wars entirely, so it sounds like we might not be seeing much from that side of the Disney universe. This does mean Hennig’s Star Wars project won’t be here to take any spotlight from the Marvel one.