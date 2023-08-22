All New Exotics in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

Guardians jumping into Destiny 2 Season of the Witch can look forward to an all-new Exotic grenade launcher, a new Exotic armor piece for each class, and several Exotics returning as part of the game's new Exotic Mission Rotator.

Bungie unveiled the Exotics as part of a Destiny 2: The Final Shape Showcase, Season of the Witch preview, and supporting online content that outlined the new season and set the stage for what's to come with The Final Shape.

As of season launch, all season pass holders immediately gain access to the Ex Diris Exotic grenade launcher, which leverages the power of the Lucent Hive's moths. Earning the catalyst and equipping the Rank 100 ornament unleashes "Amplified rage-filled destruction," according to the Destiny 2 Steam page.

Further, players will have the opportunity to earn three new Exotic armor pieces:

The Pyrogale Gauntlets Titan Exotic empower Burning Maul and Consecration to release Solar flame cyclones.

empower Burning Maul and Consecration to release Solar flame cyclones. The Briarbinds Warlock Gauntlets cause Void Souls to last longer and gain strength by defeating targets. Further, Warlocks can retrieve and deploy these Void Souls at will.

cause Void Souls to last longer and gain strength by defeating targets. Further, Warlocks can retrieve and deploy these Void Souls at will. Hunters can look forward to Mothkeeper’s Wraps, which causes the Hunter's grenade to become a cage of loyal moths that release on impact, protecting allies or harming enemies.

In the new Exotic Mission Rotator, which will update weekly, completing the Exotic mission gives players a craftable version of that mission’s Exotic weapon. The Presage grants players the Dead Man’s Tale Exotic scout rifle, Vox Obscura will grant the Dead Messenger Exotic grenade launcher, and Operation Seraph's Shield will give the players the chance to craft the Revision Zero Exotic pulse rifle. Players who complete an Exotic mission on Legendary difficulty will earn a catalyst upgrade for that mission's Exotic weapon.

During the broadcast, the team announced that its reprised raid from the original Destiny game for Season of the Witch would be Crota's End. Typically, raids also include an Exotic weapon reward, but Bungie has yet to share any information regarding the raid Exotic.

The team also announced several new and reprised Exotic weapons players could expect as part of The Final Shape expansion, set to launch February 27, 2024.