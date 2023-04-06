A New Destiny 2 Shader is Only Available Through Prime Gaming

There’s a new Destiny 2 Prime Gaming drop this week. This particular drop doesn’t include any Exotic Weapons, but since most players who’ve been around for more than a few months have all of them, that’s fine by us. Instead, the latest Destiny 2 Prime Gaming drop focuses on cosmetic items, giving Guardians two Exotics and two Legendary items, including an exclusive shader called Velvet Intention. The drop also includes:

Spring Showers Exotic emote (originally from Season of the Undying)

Arrow of Time Exotic ship (originally from Season of the Worthy)

Gray Tiger Shell Legendary Ghost Shell (originally from Curse of Osiris)

As a reminder, to claim Prime Gaming Rewards you have to sign into your Prime Gaming account and link it to your Bungie.net account. You can do this on Twitch or Amazon. Once you do, head over to this link to claim the cosmetics. After that, you can collect the items in Destiny 2 at Rahool — not Amanda like it used to be, since she, you know, blew up.

The Velvet Intention shader is actually pretty neat and unusually for a Destiny 2 Prime Gaming drop, is currently exclusive to the service. That means you can’t buy it at the Eververse, Ada-1, or any other in-game vendor. If you want this shader, you have to be a Prime Gaming member. (If you have Amazon Prime, you already are.)

What do you think of the drop? Are you going to be sporting the Velvet Intention shader on your Destiny 2 character as we move into the spring and Guardian Games? Or are you more of an Erebos Glance fan? Let us know in the comments below. We’re in a bit of an early midseason slump, but hey, Grandmaster Nightfalls launch next week, so that’s something to look forward to.