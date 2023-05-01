5 Destiny 2 Characters We Miss and Want to See Come Back Soon

There are a lot of non-player characters in Destiny 2. So many, in fact, that it’s difficult to keep them all in the narrative at once. As a result, each season and expansion tends to focus on a select group of the cast. In Season of Defiance, it was Crow, Mithrax, Devrim, and Amanda Holliday. In Lightfall, it was Osiris and Nimbus. Here are a few characters we miss hearing from and would like to see back in Season of the Deep or another upcoming season.

1. Ada-1 — Destiny 2 Characters We Miss

You know we miss the Queen of the Forges. What has she been up to all this time? Are the Forges ever going to come back, or is Ada’s role in the story of Destiny 2 basically over? We hope not, because she’s a compelling character who is currently being wasted as a cosmetics vendor. Who wouldn’t love a season where we get an updated Forge system integrated with crafting, all overseen by Ada?

2. Ikora Rey

We haven’t really heard much out of Ikora for a while now. She got a bit of a spotlight in Witch Queen, but what does she think of her old mentor Osiris’s adventures on Neomuna? What are her thoughts on Strand? And is she actually trying to fill that empty Hunter Vanguard role? Inquiring minds want to know.

3. Drifter

Last we saw Drifter was in Season of Plunder. He’s evidently softened a little since his introduction in Destiny 2, getting entangled in personal relationships — perhaps against his better judgement — with Eris, Mithrax, and Eido. The hard-bitten lone wolf gradually opening up to others is a classic story, and we hope Drifter’s gets a little more space to develop soon. Leaks suggesting upcoming Taken Reckoning weapons in Destiny 2 might be a sign that he’s coming back.

4. Orin

Speaking of the Drifter, remember Orin, Emissary of the Nine? At this point, most Destiny 2 players probably know her only as the giant head that appears at the end of the Prophecy Dungeon, but there was a time when she had a much bigger role in the game. She ran the short-lived Trials of the Nine activity, the predecessor to the Trials of Osiris, and before becoming involved with the Nine fought back during the Dark Age with Saint-14 in the Pilgrim Guard. The Nine have been silent for a while now — maybe it’s time for them to make a comeback?

5. Failsafe — Destiny 2 Characters We Miss

Nessus has inexplicably never been vaulted, perhaps because it’s the site of so many strikes in Destiny 2. If it’s going to stick around, then could we check in on Failsafe maybe? It’s been so long since she’s had anything to do. We hope she’s not getting lonely down there. Can we get this AI an Exo body or a new spaceship or something?