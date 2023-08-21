Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Updated

All FFXIV Tribal Mounts and How to Get Them

These mounts will take some time and dedication to obtain, but some of them are worth the effort!

Final Fantasy XIV  is a massive game with many things for players to do. From story quests, to PVP, to fashion, FFXIV makes sure players have varied options. One of the many things for players to do are the Tribal Quests, giving them access to Tribe-exclusive items and mounts.

In order to begin any Tribal Quests, a player needs to be at least level 41, and to play through the main story quests until they reach "In Pursuit of the Past". Individual Tribes may require players to be at certain levels, and each one has their own quest to complete before Tribal Quests unlock. Some Tribes may also require side quests or MSQ to be finished prior to unlocking it.

ffxiv omicron mount reward.png
Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

While Tribal Quests from Heavensward onward level sync, the original Tribal Quests are locked behind a certain level requirement. Remember, with level sync quests, you can only complete it with the class you picked it up on. Players are able to complete 12 Tribal Quests per day and earn currency for their efforts which they can use to unlock Tribal mounts.

In the table below is the name of the mount, the tribe it comes from, the rank required, and the cost to purchase it. The quest to unlock the Tribe is included in the table, as well as the aetheryte that's closest to the Beast Tribe's location once you have access to them. There will also be an asterisk by the name of any mount that requires crafting or gathering rather than combat.

All FFXIV Beast Tribe mounts and where to get them

     
NameTribeCost and rankClosest Aetheryte/LocationInitiation Quest and location
Cavalry ElbstSahagin120,000 gil at rank 4Aleport - Novv's NurseryThey Came From The Deep in Limsa  X: 13.1, Y: 12.8
Cavalry DrakeAmalj’aa120,000 gil at rank 4Little Ala Mhigo - Ring of AshPeace for Thanalan in Ul'dah - Steps of Nald X: 8.4, T: 8.9
Laurel GoobbueSylph120,000 gil at rank 4The Hawthorn Hut - Little SolaceSeeking Solace in New Gridania X: 9.7, Y:11.1
Bomb PalanquinKobold120,000 gil at rank 4Camp Overlook - 789th Order Dig Highway Robbery in Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks X: 12.7, Y: 12.8
Direwolf*Ixal120,000 Gil at rank 7Fallgourd Float - EhcatlA Bad Bladder in New Gridania        X: 9.9, Y: 11.4
KongamatoVath200,000 Gil at rank 7Anyx Trine - Loth ast VathThe Naming of Vath in The Dravanian Forelands X: 24, Y: 19.7
SanuwaVanu Vanu200,000 Gil at rank 7Ok'Zundu - Ok' Gundu NakkiThree Beaks to the Wind in Abalathia's Spine - The Sea of Clouds X: 11.7, Y: 14.8
Cloud Mallow*Moogle200,000 Gil at rank 7Zenith - Bahrr LehsA Pebble for Your Thoughts in The Churning Mists X: 29.7, Y: 35.3
MaridAnanta18 Ananta Dreamstaffs at rank 7The Fringes - Castellum VelodynaThe Hidden Truth in The Fringes X: 9.2, Y: 10.8
True GriffinAnanta18 Ananta Dreamstaffs at rank 8The Fringes - Castellum VelodynaThe Hidden Truth in The Fringes X: 9.2, Y: 10.8
Striped RayKojin12 Kojin Sango at rank 8TamamizuHeaven-sent in The Ruby Sea X: 6.8, Y: 13.3
Mikoshi*Namazu20 Namazu Koban at rank 8Dhoro IlohPerchance to Hanami in Yanxia X: 30.3, Y: 18.3 & Courage the Cowardly Lupin in Yanxia X: 30.9, Y: 17.8
Rolling Tankard*Dwarf18 Hammered Frogments at rank 7Ostall Imperative - LakelandVillage of Woe in Kholusia X: 15.3, Y: 28.6
Great Vessel of Ronka*Qitari18 Qitari Compliments at rank 7Fanow - The Rak'tika GreatwoodThe Great Deceiver in The Rak'tika Greatwood X: 19.8, Y: 27.6 & Stand on Ceremony in The Rak'tika Greatwood X: 31.3, Y: 16.9
Portly PorxiePixie18 Fae Fancy at Rank 7Il MhegManic Pixie Dream Realm in The Crystarium X: 13.1, Y: 15.3
Hippo CartArkasodara18 Arkasodara Pana at rank 7Yedlimahd - ThavnairSteppe Child in Thavnair X: 25.6, Y: 36.1 & What's in a Parent in Thavnair X: 29.2, Y: 15.3
Moon-Hopper*Loporrit18 Loporrit Carats at rank 7Bestways Burrow - Mare LamentorumMust be Dreaming(way) in Old Sharlayan X: 11.7, Y 10.9
Miw Miisv*Omicron18 Omicron Omnitokens at rank 7Base Omicron - Ultima ThuleThe Café at the End of the Universe in Ultima Thule X: 25.4, Y: 26.3

