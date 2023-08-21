All FFXIV Tribal Mounts and How to Get Them

Final Fantasy XIV is a massive game with many things for players to do. From story quests, to PVP, to fashion, FFXIV makes sure players have varied options. One of the many things for players to do are the Tribal Quests, giving them access to Tribe-exclusive items and mounts.

In order to begin any Tribal Quests, a player needs to be at least level 41, and to play through the main story quests until they reach "In Pursuit of the Past". Individual Tribes may require players to be at certain levels, and each one has their own quest to complete before Tribal Quests unlock. Some Tribes may also require side quests or MSQ to be finished prior to unlocking it.

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

While Tribal Quests from Heavensward onward level sync, the original Tribal Quests are locked behind a certain level requirement. Remember, with level sync quests, you can only complete it with the class you picked it up on. Players are able to complete 12 Tribal Quests per day and earn currency for their efforts which they can use to unlock Tribal mounts.

In the table below is the name of the mount, the tribe it comes from, the rank required, and the cost to purchase it. The quest to unlock the Tribe is included in the table, as well as the aetheryte that's closest to the Beast Tribe's location once you have access to them. There will also be an asterisk by the name of any mount that requires crafting or gathering rather than combat.

All FFXIV Beast Tribe mounts and where to get them