All FFXIV Tribal Mounts and How to Get Them

Final Fantasy XIV is a massive game with many things for players to do. From story quests, to PVP, to fashion, FFXIV makes sure players have varied options. One of the many things for players to do are the Tribal Quests, giving them access to Tribe-exclusive items and mounts.
In order to begin any Tribal Quests, a player needs to be at least level 41, and to play through the main story quests until they reach "In Pursuit of the Past". Individual Tribes may require players to be at certain levels, and each one has their own quest to complete before Tribal Quests unlock. Some Tribes may also require side quests or MSQ to be finished prior to unlocking it.
While Tribal Quests from Heavensward onward level sync, the original Tribal Quests are locked behind a certain level requirement. Remember, with level sync quests, you can only complete it with the class you picked it up on. Players are able to complete 12 Tribal Quests per day and earn currency for their efforts which they can use to unlock Tribal mounts.
In the table below is the name of the mount, the tribe it comes from, the rank required, and the cost to purchase it. The quest to unlock the Tribe is included in the table, as well as the aetheryte that's closest to the Beast Tribe's location once you have access to them. There will also be an asterisk by the name of any mount that requires crafting or gathering rather than combat.
All FFXIV Beast Tribe mounts and where to get them
|Name
|Tribe
|Cost and rank
|Closest Aetheryte/Location
|Initiation Quest and location
|Cavalry Elbst
|Sahagin
|120,000 gil at rank 4
|Aleport - Novv's Nursery
|They Came From The Deep in Limsa X: 13.1, Y: 12.8
|Cavalry Drake
|Amalj’aa
|120,000 gil at rank 4
|Little Ala Mhigo - Ring of Ash
|Peace for Thanalan in Ul'dah - Steps of Nald X: 8.4, T: 8.9
|Laurel Goobbue
|Sylph
|120,000 gil at rank 4
|The Hawthorn Hut - Little Solace
|Seeking Solace in New Gridania X: 9.7, Y:11.1
|Bomb Palanquin
|Kobold
|120,000 gil at rank 4
|Camp Overlook - 789th Order Dig
|Highway Robbery in Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks X: 12.7, Y: 12.8
|Direwolf*
|Ixal
|120,000 Gil at rank 7
|Fallgourd Float - Ehcatl
|A Bad Bladder in New Gridania X: 9.9, Y: 11.4
|Kongamato
|Vath
|200,000 Gil at rank 7
|Anyx Trine - Loth ast Vath
|The Naming of Vath in The Dravanian Forelands X: 24, Y: 19.7
|Sanuwa
|Vanu Vanu
|200,000 Gil at rank 7
|Ok'Zundu - Ok' Gundu Nakki
|Three Beaks to the Wind in Abalathia's Spine - The Sea of Clouds X: 11.7, Y: 14.8
|Cloud Mallow*
|Moogle
|200,000 Gil at rank 7
|Zenith - Bahrr Lehs
|A Pebble for Your Thoughts in The Churning Mists X: 29.7, Y: 35.3
|Marid
|Ananta
|18 Ananta Dreamstaffs at rank 7
|The Fringes - Castellum Velodyna
|The Hidden Truth in The Fringes X: 9.2, Y: 10.8
|True Griffin
|Ananta
|18 Ananta Dreamstaffs at rank 8
|The Fringes - Castellum Velodyna
|The Hidden Truth in The Fringes X: 9.2, Y: 10.8
|Striped Ray
|Kojin
|12 Kojin Sango at rank 8
|Tamamizu
|Heaven-sent in The Ruby Sea X: 6.8, Y: 13.3
|Mikoshi*
|Namazu
|20 Namazu Koban at rank 8
|Dhoro Iloh
|Perchance to Hanami in Yanxia X: 30.3, Y: 18.3 & Courage the Cowardly Lupin in Yanxia X: 30.9, Y: 17.8
|Rolling Tankard*
|Dwarf
|18 Hammered Frogments at rank 7
|Ostall Imperative - Lakeland
|Village of Woe in Kholusia X: 15.3, Y: 28.6
|Great Vessel of Ronka*
|Qitari
|18 Qitari Compliments at rank 7
|Fanow - The Rak'tika Greatwood
|The Great Deceiver in The Rak'tika Greatwood X: 19.8, Y: 27.6 & Stand on Ceremony in The Rak'tika Greatwood X: 31.3, Y: 16.9
|Portly Porxie
|Pixie
|18 Fae Fancy at Rank 7
|Il Mheg
|Manic Pixie Dream Realm in The Crystarium X: 13.1, Y: 15.3
|Hippo Cart
|Arkasodara
|18 Arkasodara Pana at rank 7
|Yedlimahd - Thavnair
|Steppe Child in Thavnair X: 25.6, Y: 36.1 & What's in a Parent in Thavnair X: 29.2, Y: 15.3
|Moon-Hopper*
|Loporrit
|18 Loporrit Carats at rank 7
|Bestways Burrow - Mare Lamentorum
|Must be Dreaming(way) in Old Sharlayan X: 11.7, Y 10.9
|Miw Miisv*
|Omicron
|18 Omicron Omnitokens at rank 7
|Base Omicron - Ultima Thule
|The Café at the End of the Universe in Ultima Thule X: 25.4, Y: 26.3