When Does the FFXIV Moonfire Faire 2023 Start?

The temperature has risen, and summer is officially here. Even when playing Final Fantasy XIV in the air-conditioned indoors, it's hard to escape the heat when the Moonfire Faire is just around the corner.

Moonfire Faire, Final Fantasy XIV's yearly summer-themed event, has been announced for 2023, with the caption, "Rise like the Phoenix from the ashes!" Showcased as this year's reward is a glamour set, the Phoenix Riser Helmet and Phoenix Riser Suit, with obvious inspirations from the Kamen Rider, Super Sentai, and Power Rangers franchises. This heroic new look is a far cry from what players have earned as rewards during previous Moonfire Faires, like the Endless Summer and Summer's Flame sets, though the theme of "heat" is still apparent with the glamour's phoenix motif.

Image via Square Enix

When does FFXIV's Moonfire Faire 2023 start?

Final Fantasy XIV's Moonfire Faire will begin Aug. 10 and last until Aug. 26, giving players just over three weeks to complete its associated quests. By speaking to Mayaru Moyaru in Limsa Lominsa's Upper Decks (X: 11.5, Y: 13.8), players must take the quest "Allergic to Sunshine" to begin this year's festivities. The quest line will surely be action-packed due to its superhero theme. However, it is currently unclear whether Warriors of Light will be rewarded the Phoenix Riser set from the quests alone. Typically these events come with a new, limited-time FATE that players must complete to earn a currency only usable for the duration of the event to exchange for rewards.

Square Enix states at the bottom of the event's Lodestone page that "certain items available during previous iterations of the event can be purchased via Moonfire Faire vendors," though with glamour sets like the Summer Sunset Attire recently added to the FFXIV Online Store, players will most likely only have firework items to look forward to instead of more glamour items that they may have missed in previous years.