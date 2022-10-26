World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Pre-Patch Guides Now Live

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is just around the corner and our sister site Wowhead has been hard at work preparing guides for all of the new content.
What’s New in Dragonflight?
- An all new race and class combined into one: the Dracthyr Evoker which can specialize in Devestation or Preservation.
- Master Dragonriding and customize your own mount.
- Explore the new Dragon Isles zones including The Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, The Azure Span, Thaldraszus, and Forbidden Reach.
- A new talent system.
- Professions and crafting.
- Updated HUD interfact.
- Increased level cap.
- New raid.
- New dungeons.
When is Dragonflight Pre-Patch?
The Dragonflight Pre-Patch is launching in two phases:
- Phase 1: October 25th, 2022 (US) / October 26th, 2022 (EU)
- Phase 2: November 15th, 2022 (US) / November 16th, 2022 (EU)
Dragonflight Overview
Want more details on everything that’s been mentioned? Wowhead has whipped up a ton of overview guides to get you up to speed:
- Everything You Need to Know for Patch 10.0
- Pre-Patch Official Patch Notes
- Class Changes
- Talent Tree System Revamp
- What to do Before Dragonflight
- Pre-Patch Event – Primal Storms and Primalist Invasions
- Dracthyr Race Guide – Available Classes, Racial Abilities, Customization Options
- Dracthyr Evoker Class Overview
Class Guides
Want to prepare your build plans in advance? The team has put together class guides specifically for Dragonflight.
Death Knight
Demon Hunter
Druid
Hunter
Mage
Monk
Paladin
Priest
Rogue
Shaman
Warlock
Warrior
Talent Calculator
Want to put together your own build? You can do that too! Plan out your talent selections using Wowhead’s Talent Calculator which has been updated to use the new Talent Trees. You can even export your Talent Loadout code and import it right into the game.
Death Knight Talent Trees
Demon Hunter Talent Trees
Druid Talent Trees
- Balance Druid Talent Calc
- Guardian Druid Talent Calc
- Feral Druid Talent Tree
- Resto Druid Talent Tree
Hunter Talent Trees
Mage Talent Trees
Monk Talent Trees
Paladin Talent Trees
Priest Talent Trees
Rogue Talent Trees
Shaman Talent Trees
Warlock Talent Trees
Warrior Talent Trees