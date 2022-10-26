World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Pre-Patch Guides Now Live

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is just around the corner and our sister site Wowhead has been hard at work preparing guides for all of the new content.

What’s New in Dragonflight?

An all new race and class combined into one: the Dracthyr Evoker which can specialize in Devestation or Preservation.

Master Dragonriding and customize your own mount.

Explore the new Dragon Isles zones including The Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, The Azure Span, Thaldraszus, and Forbidden Reach.

A new talent system.

Professions and crafting.

Updated HUD interfact.

Increased level cap.

New raid.

New dungeons.

When is Dragonflight Pre-Patch?

The Dragonflight Pre-Patch is launching in two phases:

Phase 1: October 25th, 2022 (US) / October 26th, 2022 (EU)

October 25th, 2022 (US) / October 26th, 2022 (EU) Phase 2: November 15th, 2022 (US) / November 16th, 2022 (EU)

Dragonflight Overview

Want more details on everything that’s been mentioned? Wowhead has whipped up a ton of overview guides to get you up to speed:

