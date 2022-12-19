Wordle of The Day Hints & Answer for Word 549: December 20, 2022

The Tuesday Wordle of the day has arrived. So have our hints for Dec. 20, 2022. And, wouldn’t you know it, we’ve also got the Wordle for that same puzzle. Last but not least, that also means we’ve reached word #549 (if you’re tracking it). Even if you aren’t keeping score, well, now you know. But let’s talk about those hints you’re probably here for first. If you’re here having issues guessing the correct word, we’re also here to help as usual. Whether you just need a few hints to get you on the right track or you’re simply looking for the answer as a means of keeping your score intact, we’re here to help.

We’re going to give some hints first before sharing the answer. If you just want said answer, scroll to the very bottom of the article. It’s right there in bold text below the aforementioned “SPOILER WARNING.” For those of you who just want a tiny nudge in the right direction, the next section includes both some easy hints (whether the word is a noun or a verb, a very broad category of what it could be, etc.) followed by some more specific clues. The latter should all but tell you what the word is.

Note: It seems the New York Times recently made some changes to the rules of Wordle going forward! Words ending in things like “ES” should be out of the picture, for one, among a few other tweaks. You should probably keep that in mind as you play along!

Today’s Wordle Word Hints of the Day: #549

In this section, we try to keep things vague and only point you in the right direction. Hints at this stage will be more about the meaning of the word, rather than any specific letters that are used in the word itself. We also won’t use other methods like “rhymes with,” “sounds similar to,” and the like. More specific hints are included just after that — finally followed by the full solution after a Wordle spoiler warning. Figured we’d just warn you one last time!

Easy Hints

These first hints will steer you in a general direction without giving too much away!

Usually refers to an adjective.

Relates to numbers.

Even with those two hints, there are still plenty more possibilities to choose from. We’ll try to narrow things down in the next section!

More Specific Hints

Here we’ve got the usual arrangement of beefier hints. Let’s narrow it down and get a bit more specific.

Another word for something that comes after the first and second entry in a series.

You might add this to the end of someone’s name, if they share the same name as their parent and grandparent.

Still drawing a blank? Think about it some more or scroll down for the final answer reveal.

Wordle of the Day #549 Answer

Still having trouble? If you want to keep thinking about it, don’t scroll down just yet. We’re going to post the answer, in bold, below. It’s hard to miss and your eyes are naturally going to want to look at it, so I highly recommend you go no further unless you want it spoiled. Really, it’s coming right after this. Last chance!

The Wordle of the Day for December 20, 2022, #549 is:

THIRD

Here’s hoping you got the answer within your “third” try today!

How’s your latest streak going, while we’re at it? And are you looking to step up your Wordle game? Check out our other Wordle coverage! Our tips guide will help you choose some of the best starting words, if that’s your thing; for those who struggle with the “Not in Word List” error, we also explain what that means here. For those of you who are somehow playing Wordle, but don’t understand why it’s so darn popular, we’ve also got an explainer, so that you can finally know why it’s grown so quickly.