Wordle of The Day Hints & Answer for Word 495: October 27, 2022

The Wordle of the day is here and so are we! Come get them there hints (and just a single answer) to help you solve the puzzle for this fine Thursday, October 27, 2022. Anyone continuing to keep track will want to know we’re now at Wordle 495. Just five days away from the big, old 500! Regardless: if you’re here having issues guessing the correct word, we’re also here to help as usual. Whether you just need a few hints to get you on the right track or you’re simply looking for the answer as a means of keeping your score intact, we’re here to help.

We’re going to give some hints first before sharing the answer. If you just want said answer, scroll to the very bottom of the article. It’s right there in bold text below the aforementioned “SPOILER WARNING.” For those of you who just want a tiny nudge in the right direction, the next section includes both some easy hints (whether the word is a noun or a verb, a very broad category of what it could be, etc.) followed by some more specific clues. The latter should all but tell you what the word is.

Today’s Wordle Word Hints of the Day: #494

In this section, we try to keep things vague and only point you in the right direction. Hints at this stage will be more about the meaning of the word, rather than any specific letters that are used in the word itself. We also won’t use other methods like “rhymes with,” “sounds similar to,” and the like. More specific hints are included just after that — finally followed by the full solution after a Wordle spoiler warning. Figured we’d just warn you one last time!

Easy Hints

These first hints will steer you in a general direction without giving too much away!

Pronounced the same as the name of a famous Stephen King character.

Is a verb.

You might do this for a baby.

Even with those two hints, there are still plenty more possibilities to choose from. We’ll try to narrow things down in the next section!

More Specific Hints

You still absolutely get credit (and keep that streak going) if you need these beefier hints. Let’s narrow it down and get a bit more specific.

Something people do with groceries to and from their cars.

Describes the act of holding something while taking it from one place to another.

Still drawing a blank? Think about it some more or scroll down for the final answer reveal.

Wordle of the Day #495 Answer

Still having trouble? If you want to keep thinking about it, don’t scroll down just yet. We’re going to post the answer, in bold, below. It’s hard to miss and your eyes are naturally going to want to look at it, so I highly recommend you go no further unless you want it spoiled. Really, it’s coming right after this. Last chance!

The Wordle of the Day for October 27, 2022, #495 is:

CARRY

Sure, it’s a slightly nonspecific word to try and describe, but not too bad! It’s even got the double “R” in there to make things easier (though I suppose that might also make it harder if you weren’t expecting one).

How’s that streak going? Looking to step up your Wordle game? Check out our other Wordle coverage! Our tips guide will help you choose some of the best starting words, if that’s your thing; for those who struggle with the “Not in Word List” error, we also explain what that means here. For those of you who are somehow playing Wordle, but don’t understand why it’s so darn popular, we’ve also got an explainer, so that you can finally know why it’s grown so quickly.