Wordle of The Day Hints & Answer for Word 487: October 19, 2022

Just look at that, it’s another Wordle of the day! We’re here to discover the Wordle answer for October 19, 2022. That means it’s a Wednesday yet again (which some may say is the worst day of the week), but it’s not all bad news out there! If you haven’t been keeping track, that brings us finally to Wordle 487. I’m not sure if that’s a special number to anyone out there, but hey! Everything means something to someone. And if you’re here having issues guessing the correct word, we’re also here to help as usual. Whether you just need a few hints to get you on the right track or you’re simply looking for the answer as a means of keeping your score intact, we’re here to help.

We’re going to give some hints first before sharing the answer. If you just want said answer, scroll to the very bottom of the article. It’s right there in bold text below the aforementioned “SPOILER WARNING.” For those of you who just want a tiny nudge in the right direction, the next section includes both some easy hints (whether the word is a noun or a verb, a very broad category of what it could be, etc.) followed by some more specific clues. The latter should all but tell you what the word is.

Today’s Wordle Word Hints of the Day: #487

In this section, we try to keep things vague and only point you in the right direction. Hints at this stage will be more about the meaning of the word, rather than any specific letters that are used in the word itself. We also won’t use other methods like “rhymes with,” “sounds similar to,” and the like. More specific hints are included just after that — finally followed by the full solution after a Wordle spoiler warning. Figured we’d just warn you one last time!

Easy Hints

These first hints will steer you in a general direction without giving too much away!

Featured prominently in a popular anime and manga series about superheroes.

You might say someone has one of these if they’re a little bit strange.

Often denotes something unexpected happening with fate.

Even with those two hints, there are still plenty more possibilities to choose from. We’ll try to narrow things down in the next section!

More Specific Hints

You still absolutely get credit (and keep that streak going) if you need these beefier hints. Let’s narrow it down and get a bit more specific.

Rhymes with “shirk.”

A word that describes a particular behavioral habit that someone has, like a social tic, but often more personality-driven.

Still drawing a blank? Think about it some more or scroll down for the final answer reveal.

Wordle of the Day #487 Answer

Still having trouble? If you want to keep thinking about it, don’t scroll down just yet. We’re going to post the answer, in bold, below. It’s hard to miss and your eyes are naturally going to want to look at it so I highly recommend you go no further unless you want it spoiled. Really, it’s coming right after this. Last chance!

The Wordle of the Day for October 19, 2022, #487 is:

QUIRK

Hoo boy! This was a tough one. It’s both a word that’s hard to pin down with a description and uses that dreaded “qu” mix. No hard feelings if you needed the extra help on this one!

How’s that streak going? Looking to step up your Wordle game? Check out our other Wordle coverage! Our tips guide will help you choose some of the best starting words, if that’s your thing; for those who struggle with the “Not in Word List” error, we also explain what that means here. For those of you who are somehow playing Wordle, but don’t understand why it’s so darn popular, we’ve also got an explainer for it so you finally know why it’s grown so quickly.