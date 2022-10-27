Without Remorse Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

A Solar shotgun debuting in Destiny 2 Season of Haunted, Without Remorse is one of the craftable weapons from the Derelict Leviathan activities. Let’s take a look at this incendiary weapon, including some rolls to aim for in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Without Remorse in Destiny 2

You can obtain drops of Without Remorse from Season of the Haunted activities, which can include red bordered drops that will eventually allow you to craft it. Additionally, you can focus Umbral Engrams into drops of it and the other Derelict Leviathan weapons at the Crown of Sorrow in the H.E.L.M., provided you have unlocked the necessary upgrades by playing seasonal content.

Without Remorse God Rolls

Without Remorse PVE God Roll

Rifled Barrel

Assault Mag

Threat Detector

Incandescent or One-Two Punch

In Destiny 2 PVE, Without Remorse is a solid lightweight frame shotgun that has the immediate advantage of being craftable to secure the perks you want. That also means you get access to Enhanced Perks, and Enhanced One-Two Punch is easier to proc than the normal version, making Wihout Remorse pretty comfy. Of course, you might prefer Incandescent, which, in its Enhanced form and paired with the Ember of Ashes, can have you wiping out whole rooms with Scorch effects. Threat Detector is pretty much the best you’re going to get in the third slot, where it’s slim pickings for PVE, but you could also run with Field Prep or Well-Rounded if you prefer either of those.

Without Remorse PVP God Roll

Barrel Shroud

Accurized Rounds

Threat Detector or Hip-Fire Grip

Elemental Capacitor or Fragile Focus

Without Remorse has a decent natural Handling stat, and with Barrel Shroud Elemental Capacitor on an Arc subclass you can bring it up even further to make it easy to pull out at an opportune moment. Being a lightweight frame, Without Remorse increases your movement speed, making it easier to close the distance to an enemy and benefit from Threat Detector. However, you can also run Hip-Fire Grip in the third slot — just note that the perk doesn’t provide any benefit to damage falloff on shotguns.

That’s about it for Without Remorse. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.