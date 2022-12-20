Wilderflight Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Wilderflight is a double fire Void grenade launcher. Is it worth using? What are some of its best rolls? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Wilderflight in Destiny 2

You can obtain Wilderflight through the Spire of the Watcher dungeon in Season of the Seraph. Specifically, it can drop from the final boss encounter with Persys.

Wilderflight God Rolls

Wilderflight PVE God Roll

Volatile Launch

Blinding Grenades

Auto-Loading Holster

Vorpal Weapon or Frenzy

Masterwork: Handling

With a unique frame that fires two grenades at once, Wilderflight can take a little getting used to. Is it going to be a huge deal in endgame content? Probably not, but it can be fun to use in Vanguard Operations playlists and other similar activities. You could roll a pretty straightforward Demolitionist/Adrenaline Junkie setup on this, but Auto-Loading Holster is always great on grenade launchers, giving them a fire and forget quality and skipping the onerous reload time. Blinding Grenades help to control adds, which is nice. In the fourth column, take your pick of Vorpal Weapon or Frenzy. There’s maybe a case to be made for using this in a loadout with three auto-loading weapons, and Vorpal Weapon adds a flat 15% damage buff for special weapons against bosses, but Frenzy is probably the more broadly useful pick.

Wilderflight PVP God Roll

Hard Launch

Spike Grenades

Auto-Loading Holster

Adrenaline Junkie

Masterwork: Handling

Its special frame makes Wilderflight kind of awkward in PVP. There are definitely better choices for grenade launchers in this mode, but if you insist on bringing Wilderflight into the Crucible, your best bet is probably going to be something like this. Good luck if you decide to roll with it!

That’s about it for Wilderflight. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.