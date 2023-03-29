Where to Find M1R Distribution Matrix IV for Vexcalibur in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Along with all this content, Bungie has also included a secret exotic quest that launched yesterday after the weekly reset.

Similar to other exotics like Osteo Striga and Revision Zero, players can craft this glaive after completing the NODE.OVRD.AVALON exotic quest. However, you will need to do a bit more work if you want to unlock the intrinsic perks for the Vexcalibur. Here’s where to find M1R Distribution Matrix IV so you can start customizing the Vexcalibur in Destiny 2:

How to Get M1R Distribution Matrix IV

To get M1R Distribution Matrix IV you will need to kill the final boss in this exotic quest. However, do not open up the final chest as this will trigger a timer that will forcibly kick you from the activity when it hits zero. Instead, equip your Vexcalibur and go toward the chest. Now look over the edge on the left and carefully make your way down to the lower ledge (shown above). Approach the Vex shield, block, and make your way inside of this room. Blast the floating triangle with your Vexcalibur and head back to the main arena.

Turn around so the chest is behind you and make your way to the right corner of the arena. Just like before, there will be another ledge below the main arena you can reach by hopping down. Once again use the Vexcalibur to pass through the shield so you blast the triangle inside.

Finally, go to the left corner of the area and move along the protruding edges along the side until you reach one last Vex shield. Pass through it and destroy this triangle to activate a Vex portal in the main arena. Climb back up and pass through the portal to earn M1R Distribution Matrix IV. You will also get some lore about the Veil, Asher, and Vex network you’re currently in. Approach the chest under the large hologram and open it up to earn some crafting materials. Now head through the portal to warp back to the boss area so you can open the final chest for your rewards.

While I couldn’t test it myself, there have been reports that you need all the prior secret chests in the Vexcalibur mission for this to spawn. If you arrive in this boss arena and cannot access the final chest, make sure you go back and unlock the six other secret chests. Now you can go back to the Enclave, slot in the M1R Distribution Matrix IV, and finish crafting your perfect roll of this exotic.