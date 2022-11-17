What is the Eliksni Quarter Community Event in Destiny 2?

Throughout the Season of Plunder, Destiny 2 players have been engaging in swashbuckling heroics with the primary goal of obtaining the Relics of Nezarec before the Witness and Eramis did. Another goal, however, was to secure resources necessary to improve the lot of the Eliksni in the Last City, who have mostly been living in the boss arena from Scourge of the Past ever since they settled in Season of the Splicer. With the season coming to a close, a Destiny 2 Eliksni Quarter community event will cap this story thread. Here’s a look at what it involves.

The event will begin at the next weekly reset (Tuesday, November 22, 2022) and run for two weeks. During that time, Guardians will be tasked with collecting Captain’s Coins to donate towards the Eliksni Quarter. These coins will be obtainable from Destination chests, Lost Sectors, public events, and Season of Plunder activities (Ketchcrash and Expedition). They can also be found in Dares of Eternity, playlist activities, and the King’s Fall raid.

Each Guardian will be able to track their own personal donations, through which they can unlock an emblem, upgrade materials, and a new Ghost Shell. Additionally, the entire community’s contributions will pool together to improve the Eliksni Quarter, with globally-earned rewards as the total number of coins donated goes up. Bungie has noted that players may also receive Deepsight weapons throughout the event.

That’s all we know about the Destiny 2 Eliksni Quarter community event so far. It seems like a pretty straightforward activity in the vein of past community events. And while it does feel a little silly to be gathering more resources to improve the Eliksni Quarter after we’ve been doing essentially that all season, it’s nice to have something else to do as the Season of Plunder wraps up, even if it is just running the same activities we’ve been doing for the past couple of months for different rewards.