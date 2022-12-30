What Are the Hakke Ciphers in Destiny 2 Lost Sectors?

If you’ve been exploring Lost Sectors in Destiny 2 lately, you might have noticed something new. Some of these hidden areas in the game have small cylinders around where you normally open the chest, each of which is capped by a small Hakke projection. If you try to interact with these objects, you’ll get a message informing you “Access Denied: Cipher Required.” So, just what are these Hakke ciphers all about in Destiny 2?

Early speculation around them suggested they were a part of Season of the Seraph’s Exotic weapon quest, and that line of thinking turned out to be correct. The Hakke ciphers are a part of the “Should You Choose to Accept It” quest line for the Revision Zero Exotic catalyst. Revision Zero is unusual for an Exotic weapon in that it has multiple catalysts available, each of which enhances its capabilities in some way. Throughout the season, you’ll obtain more and more of these catalysts.

In order to do that, you’ll have to complete story missions available at the H.E.L.M. to obtain Hakke ciphers. From there, you’ll travel to different locations in Destiny 2, complete tasks, and eventually delve into Lost Sectors to unlock the dead drops within. After that, you’ll have to repeat Operation: Seraph Shield in order to unlock each catalyst. As of this writing, only the first catalyst for Revision Zero is available, which gives it the Feeding Frenzy perk.

