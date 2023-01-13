Unwavering Duty Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Unwavering Duty is an adaptive frame Solar LMG. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Unwavering Duty in Destiny 2

You can obtain Unwavering Duty through the Trials of Osiris. You can randomly receive it from Trials engrams or from using Focused Decoding at Saint-14.

Unwavering Duty God Rolls

Unwavering Duty PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag

Field Prep or Auto-Loading Holster

Killing Tally or Incandescent

Masterwork: Reload Speed

The Unwavering Duty LMG is a bit of an odd duck. Adaptive frames sit somewhere between rapid-fire and aggressive, and people are much more excited about the Retrofit Escapade this season, which is also quite easy to get compared to Unwavering Duty. Still, it has a great mix of ammo perks which are crucial on LMGs — you have your pick of Auto-Loading Holster, Field Prep, or Subsistence. In the fourth column, Killing Tally pairs great with Subsistence, but Incandescent is fantastic for add control too. Plus, you’ve got the Alacrity Origin Trait, which is a great perk when you’re running solo.

You do have the new Cascade Point perk as an option in the fourth column, but I don’t see it being a great choice. If you want to play around with the new perks that reward sustained fire, the aforementioned Retrofit Escapade with with Fourth Time’s the Charm and Target Lock is probably a better bet.

Unwavering Duty PVP God Roll

Smallbore

Accurized Rounds

Killing Wind or Dynamic Sway Reduction

Killing Tally or Tap the Trigger

Masterwork: Range

Somewhat oddly for a Trials weapon, Unwavering Duty’s perks don’t entirely suit it to Destiny 2 PVP. Most of the perks in the third column are ammo-related, which is great for an LMG in PVE situations but not super useful in the Crucible. Your best bet is Killing Wind or Dynamic Sway Reduction, depending on whether you prefer a kill-chaining or dueling perk. In the fourth column, you’ve got a similar choice between Killing Tally or Tap the Trigger.

